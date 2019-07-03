All the president’s investigations

WASHINGTON—After the 2018 midterm elections handed Democrats control of the House of Representatives, President Donald Trump warned lawmakers in his State of the Union address last month that “if there is going to be peace and legislation, there cannot be war and investigation.”

But the applause had barely faded before House Democrats started flexing their oversight power. So far, nearly every House committee has opened, or plans to open, an investigation into some aspect of Trump’s world.

On Monday, the House Judiciary Committee sent document document requests to 81 individuals and entities associated with the Trump White House, his campaign, and his business entities. House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., said the inquiry will focus on possible obstruction of justice, corruption, and abuse of power by Trump. He limited most of the requests to documents that had already been provided in other investigations.

Also on Monday, the House Intelligence, Foreign Affairs, and Oversight and Reform committees requested details from the White House and the State Department about Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin’s private meetings and conversations. The Intelligence Committee is also investigating Trump’s foreign financial dealings, and the Oversight and Reform Committee is looking into how the White House grants security clearances.

House Democrats also have inquiries planned into Trump’s personal tax returns, businesses, and finances.

Then there’s special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election and others, such as one by the U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, that have resulted in more than a dozen court cases like as the one against Paul Manafort, Trump’s former campaign manager, who will be sentenced Thursday on corruption charges.

“It’s increasingly clear that … Donald Trump faces a legal assault unlike anything previously seen by any president,” Wired contributing editor Garrett M. Graff wrote.

The White House has so far denounced the investigations as fishing expeditions that won’t find any evidence the president committed crimes. In a statement Monday, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders accused Democrats of opening the latest investigation “because they are terrified that their two-year false narrative of ‘Russia collusion’ is crumbling.”

On Tuesday, Trump called the flurry of congressional probes part of a campaign of presidential harassment. “The witch hunt continues,” he told reporters. “Instead of doing infrastructure, instead of doing healthcare, instead of doing so many things they should be doing, they want to play games.”

Trump said he plans to cooperate with Nadler’s investigation, but the White House has resisted others. White House counsel Pat Cipollone refused a request for information in the security clearance probe in a letter Tuesday, dubbing the request “unprecedented” and “intrusive.”

The administration has also focused on beefing up the White House counsel’s office to deal with the information requests. Cipollone hired an additional 17 attorneys after the midterm elections, Axios reported.

The investigation onslaught is part of a slow-bleed strategy by Democratic House committee heads to line up blockbuster hearings, such as that of former Trump personal attorney Michael Cohen last week, and request documents that could be damaging to the president. They ultimately want to impeach Trump, but have so far tread carefully on the subject. Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., announced Wednesday that she plans to introduce articles of impeachment in the upcoming weeks, but they are not likely to make it to the House floor anytime soon. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said Democrats would wait to move on impeachment until the Mueller investigation concludes and they can examine the results.

“If the Democrats in Congress want to convince Republicans that there have been improprieties or criminal activities they need to build an airtight, overwhelming case,” Amy Black, a political science professor at Wheaton College, told me.