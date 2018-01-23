Israel and the Democratic divide

WASHINGTON—Recent provocative comments by freshman congresswoman Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., illustrate a growing divide in the Democratic Party over the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

The current dust-up escalated Sunday after House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., said Omar and Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., should be disciplined for making anti-Israeli statements. Omar and Tlaib, who are Muslim, support the boycott, divestment, and sanctions (BDS) movement that seeks to punish Israel economically for its treatment of Palestinians in the country.

On Sunday night, Omar tweeted that lawmakers’ support for Israel is “all about the Benjamins baby,” meaning money. When a journalist asked who she thought was paying lawmakers to support Israel, Omar tweeted, “AIPAC!” a reference to the American Israel Public Affairs Committee, a pro-Israel lobbying group.

In 2018, AIPAC spent approximately $3.5 million on lobbying, according to the nonprofit, nonpartisan research group Open Secrets. AIPAC also annually pays for congressional lawmakers to take trips to Israel. It does not have its own political action committee and does not contribute directly to campaigns, though individuals who worked for AIPAC donated $21,350 to candidates in 2018. Nine of 14 candidates that received contributions were Democrats.

After Omar’s tweets, Reps. Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J., and Elaine Luria, D-Va., both Jewish, circulated a letter asking the Democratic Party to condemn anti-Semitism from “certain members within our caucus.” House Democratic leadership released a statement Monday, affirming, “We are and will always be strong supporters of Israel in Congress. … Congresswoman Omar’s use of anti-Semitic tropes and prejudicial accusations against Israel’s supporters are deeply offensive. We condemn these remarks and call upon Congresswoman Omar to immediately apologize.”

Omar tweeted an apology. But it was not the first time she made waves with anti-Israel comments. She only recently apologized for a 2012 tweet in which she said, “Israel has hypnotized the world, may Allah awaken the people and help them see the evil doings of Israel.” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., has said that Omar will not lose her spot on the House Foreign Affairs Committee over her remarks.

A growing coalition of Democratic lawmakers has pro-Palestine views, presenting a challenge to party leaders and 2020 presidential candidates in how they relate to Jewish voters, a traditionally solid bloc of Democratic support. A 2018 Mellman Group poll found that nearly three-quarters of Jews surveyed would vote for a Democrat for president or for Congress.

But within the party at large, support for Israel is waning. A 2018 Pew Research poll found that 79 percent of Republicans are pro-Israel, compared with only 27 percent of Democrats. This is a jump in GOP support from 50 percent in 2001, and a decline in Democratic backing from 38 percent that same year.

Daniel Pipes, president of the Middle East Forum, questioned whether Democrats will continue to elect pro-Israel politicians. “What once had been a bipartisan issue—now has become a political wedge,” he told me.

A recent Senate vote exemplifies the quandary. In a bill to give aid to Israel and Jordan and sanction Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s regime, Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., pushed to include a pro-Israel provision that allows state and local governments to refuse to do business with companies that support the BDS movement. The bill passed 77-23 on Feb. 6. The effort was in some ways a response to outspoken supporters of BDS like Omar and Tlaib.

Among the announced and likely 2020 Democratic presidential hopefuls in the Senate, only Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, traditionally a strong supporter of Israel, voted in favor of the pro-Israel measure. Sens. Cory Booker of New Jersey, Sherrod Brown of Ohio, Kirsten Gillibrand of New York, Kamala Harris of California, Bernie Sanders of Vermont, and Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts all voted against it. Booker voted no after co-sponsoring an anti-BDS bill last year. He explained the flip by arguing that Rubio’s provision had the potential to harm free speech.

Criticizing Israel’s policies and actions does not equal anti-Semitism, lawmakers have pointed out, but Lela Gilbert with the Center for Religious Freedom noted that the divide could give the party a black eye on the issue. “There’s a fine line between criticizing the state of Israel for policies and wanting the state of Israel removed from the map, and that’s what we’re getting from the progressive side,” she said.