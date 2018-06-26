IRS reaches into the offering plate

Hats in the ring
The new year has barely begun, but Democratic presidential hopefuls are already lining up to seek the party’s presidential nomination in the 2020 general election. So far, the official field is small but expected to grow in the coming weeks, as prominent and lesser-known candidates join the fray to challenge President Donald Trump’s reelection effort.
Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts is the best-known Democrat to take the step of forming an exploratory committee. She released a video on Monday announcing her candidacy and will spend this weekend in Iowa, beginning the long state-by-state process of wooing voters.
Warren made a name for herself advocating for progressive policies in the Senate but faced questions about her claims of Native American heritage. She will likely have to battle Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., for the support of those in the party’s left wing, and Democrats will have to decide whether to keep moving to the left or seek a more centrist candidate to win over independent and moderate voters.
Julián Castro, the former mayor of San Antonio who served as secretary of housing and urban development under President Barack Obama, formed his own exploratory committee last month and is expected to formally announce his campaign for the Democratic nomination next week.
Outgoing Rep. John Delaney of Maryland has been a declared candidate since July, when the Democrat announced he would not seek reelection to Congress.
Other Democrats reportedly considering a run for the White House include former Vice President Joe Biden, former Rep. Beto O’Rourke of Texas, Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand of New York, former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg, and Sen. Kamala Harris of California.
On the Republican side, Trump could face a challenge in the primaries from former GOP presidential nominee Mitt Romney. The new senator from Utah fanned speculation about another presidential bid by penning a New Year’s Day op-ed in The Washington Post blasting Trump’s character. Romney denied any plans to run for president in 2020 but told CNN’s Jake Tapper that he had not yet decided whether to endorse Trump for reelection, saying he would “wait and see what the alternatives are.”
Newly retired Sen. Bob Corker of Tennessee, another prominent Republican critic of Trump, was noncommittal last month about whether the president should face a primary challenger and said he wasn’t “focused” on making such a challenge himself. He told MSNBC that voters should remember long-standing Republican policies and called Trump “an anomaly” in the party. —Anne K. Walters