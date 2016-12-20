Sections

Associated Press/Photo by Halit Onur Sandal

Dozens killed in Istanbul nightclub attack

Terrorism | Witnesses said shooter came disguised as Santa Claus

Associated Press/Photo by Dmitri Lovetsky
Putin: No U.S. diplomats will be expelled

Foreign Policy Russia plans to rebuild relations with United States after Trump’s inauguration

Associated Press/Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision
Actress Debbie Reynolds dies at age 84

Obituary The star of Singin’ in the Rain dies one day after the death of her daughter Carrie Fisher
Associated Press/Photo by Andrew Harnik
Kerry defends Obama administration’s harsh stance on Israel

Foreign Policy The deepening rift has Israeli leaders looking forward to a Trump presidency
Associated Press/Photo by Timothy Tai/Columbia Daily Tribune
Pro-lifers look forward to 2017

Abortion Social conservatives say Election Day results have ‘electrified’ the pro-life movement

Associated Press/Photo by Jessica Hill

Court reinstates murder conviction of Kennedy cousin

The Connecticut Supreme Court on Friday reinstated the murder conviction of Kennedy cousin Michael Skakel in the 1975 killing of Martha Moxley. Skakel was convicted in 2002 of killing Moxley when they were both teenagers....

Vol. 31, No. 26
2016 News of the Year: Events

A month-by-month look at the biggest news events of the past year

2016 News of the Year: Deaths

News Of The Year | Arnold Palmer 87, Sept.

2016 News of the Year: Photos

News Of The Year | The Chicago Cubs' Game 7 win in the World Series provided one of the most memorable photos of 2016

Mark Lennihan/AP
Kings and pawns

Sports | New York hosted a historic World Chess Championship, but chess–highly popular in schools–struggles at the professional level

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
The faces of Team Trump

Presidency | President-elect Donald Trump is assembling a mix of old and new players to run his administration

©iStockPhoto.com/shironosov

The cultural opportunities of 2017

Nick Eicher | Making Christianity indispensible in each community

www.zillow.com
White-painted house to buy or rent

Marvin Olasky Need a place to serve hors d’oeuvres to 1,000 in the nation’s capital?
Associated Press/Photo by Frank Augstein
Celebrity obsession

Cal Thomas It’s more important to remember Who lives than who dies
©iStock.com/Alenate
The time machine

Andrée Seu Peterson Live your life as if it is always being recorded
Associated Press/Photo by Markus Schreiber
More terror, more denial

Cal Thomas Last week’s attack in Berlin offers more evidence of ticking time bombs in the West

Culture Friday, remembering those who died in 2016 in the world of religion

Today's news and a conversation with John Stonestreet about looking ahead to 2017, plus: more remembrances of some of the notable people who died this year, and more.

Listen to Broadcast

Remembering those who died in 2016, Celebrity deaths and the One Who lives

Today's news and remembrances of some of the notable people who died this year in the world of entertainment, plus: commentary from Cal Thomas, and more.

Listen to Broadcast

A conversation with Tony Marciano

Tony Marciano is the executive director of Charlotte Rescue Mission, a Christ-centered addiction recovery ministry located in the center of Charlotte, North Carolina. Charlotte Rescue Mission is a part of the Association of Gospel Rescue Missions, a network of 300 similar organizations in cities all across America that are intentionally Christ-centered.

Listen to Broadcast

A conversation with Larry Alex Taunton

Larry Alex Taunton is a Christian apologist who struck up an unlikely friendship with atheist Christopher Hitchens in the last years of Hitchens' life. Taunton debated Hitchens, studied scripture with Hitchens, and even went on two road trips with Hitchens. Taunton's new book, "The Faith of Christopher Hitchens: The Restless Soul of the World's Most Notorious Atheist," is a moving account of Hitchens and their friendship. Taunton's book has been named by The Gospel Coalition as its book of the year.

Listen to Broadcast

Hoover Institution/YouTube
Logic, not logorrhea

Money | The legacy of Thomas Sowell

Facebook
Supporters rally to Russell Moore after Trump criticism

Politics | Head of ERLC has been one of president-elect’s most vocal opponents

Another magazine turns political

Media | National Geographic touts the ‘gender revolution’

La La Land

Movies | Film’s plot is vintage Hollywood fare

Silence of the sheep

Movies | Brutal but beautiful Scorsese film grapples with historic persecution of Christians in Japan

