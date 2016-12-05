Supreme discontent
Politics | Conservative backlash grows against a leading Supreme Court candidate
Eye on the hearings
Politics | Senate vetting of Jeff Sessions and Rex Tillerson revealed issues on which the two nominees might—or might not—work with conservative members of Congress
Through a glass, darkly
Science | Astronomers with big telescopes seek to discover the secrets of dark energy—the 'manna' of the 21st century
Sound warning
Music | Parental advisory labels for music are losing effectiveness in the age of internet streaming
The World and Everything in It
Building the wall, the pr0-life generation, feeling good (so far)
Today's news and President Trump takes aim at the southern border and sanctuary cities with two more executive orders, plus: making the pro-life case on college campuses, commentary from Cal Thomas, and more.
White House Wednesday, Embrace Grace, a humble and honest pattern of life
Today's news and a conversation with Tim Graham of the Media Research Center about the feud between Trump and the mainstream media, plus: a report on a ministry to young women facing unplanned pregnancies, commentary from Joel Belz, and more.
Listening In
A conversation Chad Lawson
If you are a fan of classical music, you may already know the music of jazz and classical musician Chad Lawson. His latest release, The Chopin Variations, reached #1 on the Billboard, iTunes, and Amazon classical charts in 2015. But Lawson's body of work cannot be contained in a single genre. His jazz recordings have developed a passionate and growing following. Chad Lawson is also a committed Christian who until recently also played piano in a large church in Charlotte, N.C. Though he is no longer a church musician, he believes that when he sits down at the piano, what he does there is an act of worship.
Conversations with Kristan Hawkins, Tina Whittington, and Emily Buchanan
Today, Warren Smith speaks with young women who are becoming important new voices in the pro-life movement, including Kristan Hawkins and Tina Whittington with Students for Life of America, and Emily Buchanan with the Susan B. Anthony List.
