Associated Press/Photo by Evan Vucci

Trump signs executive order directed at Obamacare

White House | The president’s administration puts its agenda in motion

Associated Press/Photo by Alex Brandon
Mattis, Kelly confirmed to Cabinet positions

Congress The former generals will serve as secretaries of defense and homeland security
Associated Press/Photo by John Minchillo
Trump supporters flood nation’s capital for ‘yuge’ presidential party

Inauguration Inauguration attendees traveled from all over the country to witness the historical transition of power
Planned Parenthood wins first round of Texas funding fight

Abortion Federal judge temporarily blocks rule stripping the abortion giant of Medicaid money
Associated Press/Photo by Mark Tenally
Protesters try to disrupt Inauguration Day

Inauguration Nearly 100 people arrested by midday in Washington, D.C.

Associated Press/Photo by Jerome Delay

Gambia’s defeated leader ends standoff, leaves country

Former Gambian President Yahya Jammeh and his family headed into political exile Saturday night, ending a 22-year reign and a post-election political standoff that threatened to provoke a regional military intervention if he would not give up powe...

Vol. 32, No. 2
Caught in a dragnet

Persecution | Americans and Christian minorities in Turkey are increasingly singled out as state-of-emergency laws turn the largest democracy in the Middle East into an authoritarian state

Supreme discontent

Politics | Conservative backlash grows against a leading Supreme Court candidate

Eye on the hearings

Politics | Senate vetting of Jeff Sessions and Rex Tillerson revealed issues on which the two nominees might—or might not—work with conservative members of Congress

LM Otero/AP
Through a glass, darkly

Science | Astronomers with big telescopes seek to discover the secrets of dark energy—the 'manna' of the 21st century

Sound warning

Music | Parental advisory labels for music are losing effectiveness in the age of internet streaming

Associated Press/U.S. Army

The obvious reason for Manning’s reprieve

Nick Eicher | The LGBT agenda dominated the Obama presidency

Associated Press/Photo by Alex Brandon
Globe Trot: Inauguration Day in America

Mindy Belz The world is watching the transition of power to President Donald Trump
Associated Press/Photo by Carolyn Kaster
The start of something big?

Cal Thomas Trump and DeVos could finally set poor children free from underperforming public schools
Associated Press/Photo by Gerry Broome
Globe Trot: Mattis clashes with Trump transition team

Mindy Belz Defense secretary nominee looks to appoint several Never Trumpers
Associated Press/Photo by Ed Hille/The Philadelphia Inquirer
‘Whatever is true … whatever is lovely …’

Andrée Seu Peterson Not allowing the evil of this world to dominate our thoughts

Culture Friday, at the movies, history and trivia about the White House

Today's news and a conversation with John Stonestreet about Paula White, the prosperity gospel, and Chelsea Manning, plus: Megan Basham reviews M. Night Shyamalan's newest thriller, 'Split,' an offbeat newsbeat report from Albin Sadar, and more.

Listen to Broadcast

The man who may dismantle Obamacare, Lincoln's second inaugural address, trying a different way

Today's news and a report about the contentious hearing of Georgia Congressman Tom Price, plus: a most memorable presidential inaugural address from 1865, commentary from Cal Thomas, and more.

Listen to Broadcast

A conversation Chad Lawson

If you are a fan of classical music, you may already know the music of jazz and classical musician Chad Lawson. His latest release, The Chopin Variations, reached #1 on the Billboard, iTunes, and Amazon classical charts in 2015. But Lawson's body of work cannot be contained in a single genre. His jazz recordings have developed a passionate and growing following. Chad Lawson is also a committed Christian who until recently also played piano in a large church in Charlotte, N.C. Though he is no longer a church musician, he believes that when he sits down at the piano, what he does there is an act of worship.

Listen to Broadcast

Conversations with Kristan Hawkins, Tina Whittington, and Emily Buchanan

Today, Warren Smith speaks with young women who are becoming important new voices in the pro-life movement, including Kristan Hawkins and Tina Whittington with Students for Life of America, and Emily Buchanan with the Susan B. Anthony List.

Listen to Broadcast

Bitter pills

Life | Increasingly popular but as risky as ever, chemical abortion raises new challenges for the pro-life movement

Incapable of shame?

Voices | Two dates that will live in infamy—and what about this month?

Wish list come true?

Abortion | Pro-life groups look to cash in on loyalty to Donald Trump

