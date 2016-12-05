Beyond ISIS
International Aid | Billions of dollars in U.S. humanitarian aid aren’t reaching Iraq’s Christians
Life on ice
Life | Tens of thousands of U.S. fertility treatments have resulted in a multitude of frozen embryos. Their mothers must decide: Use them or lose them?
New light in winter
Aging | Christians see opportunity for outreach among Japan’s oldest citizens
Allies in good works
Philanthropy | Meet the Jewish philanthropist who has supported Christian medical missions in Africa for years
The World and Everything in It
Legal Docket, the Monday Moneybeat, pro-abortion leaders decry the GOP plans to defund Planned Parenthood, the WORLD Radio History Book
Today's news and accusations of racial gerrymandering come up again at the Supreme Court, plus: report on business and the economy, comments from Planned Parenthood president Cecile Richards, NARAL Pro-Choice America president Ilyse Hogue, and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, this week in history, and more.
Culture Friday, Hidden Figures, a 105-year-old cyclist sets a record
Today's news and a conversation with John Stonestreet about the culture and efforts to defund Planned Parenthood, plus: entertainment editor Megan Basham reviews a new feel-good film that tells the true story of three African-American women and their work at NASA, and more.
Listening In
A conversation with Don Sweeting and Jeff Hunt
In this episode, Warren Smith speaks with two key leaders at Colorado Christian University, Don Sweeting, the president at Colorado Christian University and is a long-tenured veteran in Christian higher education leadership, and Jeff Hunt, who is the director of Colorado Christian University's think tank The Centennial Institute.
A conversation with Tony Marciano
Tony Marciano is the executive director of Charlotte Rescue Mission, a Christ-centered addiction recovery ministry located in the center of Charlotte, North Carolina. Charlotte Rescue Mission is a part of the Association of Gospel Rescue Missions, a network of 300 similar organizations in cities all across America that are intentionally Christ-centered.
