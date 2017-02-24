David Chadwick has been pastor of Forest Hill Church in Charlotte, North Carolina, since 1980. Under his leadership it has grown from a small church that was part of the mainline Presbyterian denomination to a multisite mega-church with more than 6000 members. But for all that success, Chadwick has remained deeply connected to the Charlotte community, and ' unlike other megachurch pastors who have tended to moderate their position on controversial moral issues ' Chadwick has remained actively engaged in the public square. He was one of the few pastors who stood up for biblical morality in the recent debate on North Carolina's controversial HB 2 law, a law that protected women and children by requiring men to use the bathroom and locker room consistent with their biology.