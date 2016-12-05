Supreme discontent
Politics | Conservative backlash grows against a leading Supreme Court candidate
Eye on the hearings
Politics | Senate vetting of Jeff Sessions and Rex Tillerson revealed issues on which the two nominees might—or might not—work with conservative members of Congress
Through a glass, darkly
Science | Astronomers with big telescopes seek to discover the secrets of dark energy—the 'manna' of the 21st century
Sound warning
Music | Parental advisory labels for music are losing effectiveness in the age of internet streaming
The World and Everything in It
White House Wednesday, art and artifacts, the right side of history
Today's news and a conversation about the president's Supreme Court pick and the confirmation battle ahead, plus: a report from the Minneapolis Institute of Art in Minnesota, commentator Janie B. Cheaney, and more.
President Trump's executive actions on immigration, voices from the 2017 March for Life, the week that was
Today's news and a closer look at President Trump's executive immigrations orders, plus: a report on the people who attended the 2017 March for Life in Washington D.C., commentary from Cal Thomas, and more.
Listening In
A conversation with David Chadwick
David Chadwick has been pastor of Forest Hill Church in Charlotte, North Carolina, since 1980. Under his leadership it has grown from a small church that was part of the mainline Presbyterian denomination to a multisite mega-church with more than 6000 members. But for all that success, Chadwick has remained deeply connected to the Charlotte community, and ' unlike other megachurch pastors who have tended to moderate their position on controversial moral issues ' Chadwick has remained actively engaged in the public square. He was one of the few pastors who stood up for biblical morality in the recent debate on North Carolina's controversial HB 2 law, a law that protected women and children by requiring men to use the bathroom and locker room consistent with their biology.
A conversation Chad Lawson
If you are a fan of classical music, you may already know the music of jazz and classical musician Chad Lawson. His latest release, The Chopin Variations, reached #1 on the Billboard, iTunes, and Amazon classical charts in 2015. But Lawson's body of work cannot be contained in a single genre. His jazz recordings have developed a passionate and growing following. Chad Lawson is also a committed Christian who until recently also played piano in a large church in Charlotte, N.C. Though he is no longer a church musician, he believes that when he sits down at the piano, what he does there is an act of worship.
Editor's Picks