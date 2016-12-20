2016 News of the Year: Photos
News Of The Year | The Chicago Cubs' Game 7 win in the World Series provided one of the most memorable photos of 2016
Kings and pawns
Sports | New York hosted a historic World Chess Championship, but chess–highly popular in schools–struggles at the professional level
The faces of Team Trump
Presidency | President-elect Donald Trump is assembling a mix of old and new players to run his administration
The World and Everything in It
Culture Friday, remembering those who died in 2016 in the world of religion
Today's news and a conversation with John Stonestreet about looking ahead to 2017, plus: more remembrances of some of the notable people who died this year, and more.
Remembering those who died in 2016, Celebrity deaths and the One Who lives
Today's news and remembrances of some of the notable people who died this year in the world of entertainment, plus: commentary from Cal Thomas, and more.
Listening In
A conversation with Tony Marciano
Tony Marciano is the executive director of Charlotte Rescue Mission, a Christ-centered addiction recovery ministry located in the center of Charlotte, North Carolina. Charlotte Rescue Mission is a part of the Association of Gospel Rescue Missions, a network of 300 similar organizations in cities all across America that are intentionally Christ-centered.
A conversation with Larry Alex Taunton
Larry Alex Taunton is a Christian apologist who struck up an unlikely friendship with atheist Christopher Hitchens in the last years of Hitchens' life. Taunton debated Hitchens, studied scripture with Hitchens, and even went on two road trips with Hitchens. Taunton's new book, "The Faith of Christopher Hitchens: The Restless Soul of the World's Most Notorious Atheist," is a moving account of Hitchens and their friendship. Taunton's book has been named by The Gospel Coalition as its book of the year.
Editor's Picks