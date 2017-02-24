Sections

Trump begins attack on financial regulations

White House | New executive orders take next steps on campaign pledge to free up financial markets

Pediatricians group affirms support for teen abortion

Abortion Pro-life groups ask the American Academy of Pediatrics to reconsider its stance
Zimbabwean pastor faces 20-year prison sentence

Zimbabwe Pastor Mwarire sparked national protests against the country’s government
New Planned Parenthood videos get lawmakers’ attention

Abortion Footage shows workers refusing to provide prenatal care
Leaked executive order offers religious liberty protections

Religious Liberty Trump administration officials insist the draft is one of several the president is considering

Government complies with injunction against travel ban

The State Department has reversed visa cancellations for some foreigners after a federal judge on Friday blocked President Donald Trump’s temporary ban on refugees and travelers from seven Muslim majority countries....

Vol. 32, No. 3
Jessica Kourkounis/Getty Images
A great divide

Politics | Generational differences over the Trump presidency show, at their root, a changing view of America

Dania Maxwell/Bloomberg/Getty Images
Twelve days that shook America

Politics | Seismic shifts mark a hectic opening to the Trump era

GoranQ/iStock
No longer shunned?

Taiwan | Taiwanese hopes for warmer relations with the United States are tempered by concerns that the new U.S. president will use the island in making deals with China

Jahi Chikwendiu/The Washington Post/Getty Images
Healing displays

Race Issues | The nation’s new African-American museum offers a heavy yet cleansing experience

Sophia Lee
Bible lessons at the lunch bell

Religion | A little-known public school program allows Christians to teach to the Book

Associated Press/Photo by Rick Bowmer

Scouting and gender politics

Nick Eicher | The Boy Scouts continue to follow the false realities of the sexual revolution

Photo courtesy of the Lee family
When a father and daughter vote differently

Sophia Lee Diverging viewpoints but a common desire to honor and glorify God
Associated Press/Parliamentary Recording Unit
Globe Trot: British Parliament votes to trigger Brexit

Mindy Belz Bill allows the prime minister to notify the EU of the intention to withdraw
Associated Press/Photo by Alex Brandon
The left’s narrative

Cal Thomas Liberals keep calling plays out of an all too familiar playbook
Associated Press/Photo by Alex Brandon
The first 11 days

Cal Thomas President Donald Trump’s dizzying pace

Culture Friday, 24: Legacy, the contributions of Booker T. Washington

Today's news and a conversation about the Boy Scouts and about Trump's choice of Neil Gorsuch to replace the late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia, plus: Megan Basham reviews the new "24" reboot "24: Legacy," an offbeat newsbeat report from Albin Sadar, and more.

Listen to Broadcast

Jeff Sessions approved as Attorney General, The Olasky Interview, the Left's unconvincing narrative

Today's news and Democrats try but fail to take down Jeff Sessions, plus: an interview with Kim Holmes on the history of liberalism, commentary from Cal Thomas, and more.

Listen to Broadcast

A conversation with Rod Dreher

Rod Dreher has emerged over the past decade as one of our most interesting and provocative Christian thinkers. From his perch at The American Conservative, where he serves as senior editor, he writes about both the culture and the church.

Listen to Broadcast

A conversation with David Chadwick

David Chadwick has been pastor of Forest Hill Church in Charlotte, North Carolina, since 1980. Under his leadership it has grown from a small church that was part of the mainline Presbyterian denomination to a multisite mega-church with more than 6000 members. But for all that success, Chadwick has remained deeply connected to the Charlotte community, and ' unlike other megachurch pastors who have tended to moderate their position on controversial moral issues ' Chadwick has remained actively engaged in the public square. He was one of the few pastors who stood up for biblical morality in the recent debate on North Carolina's controversial HB 2 law, a law that protected women and children by requiring men to use the bathroom and locker room consistent with their biology.

Listen to Broadcast

Photo by Patrick Kelley/U.S. Coast Guard
Risking his three stars

Q&A | Retired Coast Guard Vice Adm. William ‘Dean’ Lee’s principled stand for religious liberty in the military

Associated Press/Photo by Carolyn Kaster
Trump nominates Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court

Supreme Court | The president’s pick resembles Justice Antonin Scalia in philosophy and writing style

Trump’s stance on LGBT order stuns religious liberty advocates

Religious Liberty | The president plans to keep a controversial Obama administration rule

Christian aid groups grapple with refugee ban fallout

Immigration | President Trump’s executive order leaves new arrivals and many Christians in the lurch

More Airbnb purging of Christians

Travel | The short-term rental organization’s intolerance in the name of tolerance

