Associated Press/Photo by Pablo Martinez Monsivais

Trump takes first crack at immigration

Immigration | The new president signed orders today to begin fulfilling campaign promises

Associated Press/Photo by Mark J. Terrill
Actress Mary Tyler Moore dies at age 80

Obituary The TV icon delivered decades of memorable performances
Associated Press/Photo by Susan Walsh
Trump, media spar over truth, accountability

White House The new administration’s handling of the press is a rude awakening for Washington journalists
Associated Press/Photo by Farah Abdi Warsameh
Al-Shabaab kills at least 15 people in hotel attack

Terrorism Somali official says police have regained control of the building in Mogadishu
Associated Press/Photo by Andrew Harnik
Tom Price survives Senate committee’s scrutiny

Congress Trump’s pick to lead the Health and Human Services Department carefully navigates questions about his record, Obamacare’s replacement

Associated Press/Photo by Pablo Martinez Monsivais

Trump announces voter fraud investigation

President Donald Trump announced plans this morning to open an investigation into the widespread voter fraud he claims tainted the 2016 election....

Vol. 32, No. 2
Caught in a dragnet

Persecution | Americans and Christian minorities in Turkey are increasingly singled out as state-of-emergency laws turn the largest democracy in the Middle East into an authoritarian state

Supreme discontent

Politics | Conservative backlash grows against a leading Supreme Court candidate

Eye on the hearings

Politics | Senate vetting of Jeff Sessions and Rex Tillerson revealed issues on which the two nominees might—or might not—work with conservative members of Congress

LM Otero/AP
Through a glass, darkly

Science | Astronomers with big telescopes seek to discover the secrets of dark energy—the 'manna' of the 21st century

Sound warning

Music | Parental advisory labels for music are losing effectiveness in the age of internet streaming

Associated Press/Photo by Kirsty Wigglesworth

Globe Trot: British PM heads to Washington with a shopping list

Mindy Belz | Theresa May’s priorities don’t necessarily align with Trump’s

Associated Press/Photo by Andrew Harnik
Keeping problems front and center

Cal Thomas President Trump’s inaugural address focused on upending failed policies
Simon Maina/AFP/Getty Images
Globe Trot: Kenya doctors’ strike is bloody business

Mindy Belz Former WORLD Daniel of the Year comes out of retirement to help
Associated Press/U.S. Army
The obvious reason for Manning’s reprieve

Nick Eicher The LGBT agenda dominated the Obama presidency
Associated Press/Photo by Alex Brandon
Globe Trot: Inauguration Day in America

Mindy Belz The world is watching the transition of power to President Donald Trump

Building the wall, the pr0-life generation, feeling good (so far)

Today's news and President Trump takes aim at the southern border and sanctuary cities with two more executive orders, plus: making the pro-life case on college campuses, commentary from Cal Thomas, and more.

White House Wednesday, Embrace Grace, a humble and honest pattern of life

Today's news and a conversation with Tim Graham of the Media Research Center about the feud between Trump and the mainstream media, plus: a report on a ministry to young women facing unplanned pregnancies, commentary from Joel Belz, and more.

A conversation Chad Lawson

If you are a fan of classical music, you may already know the music of jazz and classical musician Chad Lawson. His latest release, The Chopin Variations, reached #1 on the Billboard, iTunes, and Amazon classical charts in 2015. But Lawson's body of work cannot be contained in a single genre. His jazz recordings have developed a passionate and growing following. Chad Lawson is also a committed Christian who until recently also played piano in a large church in Charlotte, N.C. Though he is no longer a church musician, he believes that when he sits down at the piano, what he does there is an act of worship.

Conversations with Kristan Hawkins, Tina Whittington, and Emily Buchanan

Today, Warren Smith speaks with young women who are becoming important new voices in the pro-life movement, including Kristan Hawkins and Tina Whittington with Students for Life of America, and Emily Buchanan with the Susan B. Anthony List.

Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images
Clergy controversy dissipates at inauguration

Inauguration | The six participants offer Scripture and prayers for the invocation and benediction

Photo by Laura Finch
A march for some—but not all—women

Abortion | Some pro-life women took to the streets of Washington Saturday, but they were not welcome

The start of something big?

Education | Trump and DeVos could finally set poor children free from underperforming public schools

How the Sixth Commandment speaks to our culture

Life | ‘You shall not murder’ includes suicide, abortion, and euthanasia

Death toll rises in refugee camp bombing

Nigeria | Nigerian official says 236 people died in the air strike

Did Pakistan’s government abduct outspoken activists?

Human Rights | Human rights campaigners warn against official attempt to silence moderate voices

Nigerian separatists: 20 killed at pro-Trump rally

Africa | Security officials deny claims of injury but say police arrested 65 protesters

Myanmar’s military accused of abducting Baptist pastors

Persecution | Disappearance of two men highlights religious oppression and persecution in Buddhist-majority nation

Gambia’s defeated leader faces ultimatum to step down

Africa | West African forces remain on standby to remove him, if needed

European court rules Russian adoption ban discriminatory

Adoption | Judges order Moscow to pay damages to U.S. families unable to bring home the children they planned to adopt

A presidential inauguration in exile?

Africa | Gambia’s new president starts today, but the old one hasn’t left yet

Globe Trot: Mattis clashes with Trump transition team

International | Defense secretary nominee looks to appoint several Never Trumpers

