Life on ice
Life | Tens of thousands of U.S. fertility treatments have resulted in a multitude of frozen embryos. Their mothers must decide: Use them or lose them?
New light in winter
Aging | Christians see opportunity for outreach among Japan’s oldest citizens
Allies in good works
Philanthropy | Meet the Jewish philanthropist who has supported Christian medical missions in Africa for years
Wish list come true?
Abortion | Pro-life groups look to cash in on loyalty to Donald Trump
The World and Everything in It
Legal Docket, the Monday Moneybeat, Martin Luther King Jr. on the philosophy and method of nonviolence
Today's news and legal analysis of a Supreme Court case about the parents of a disabled boy who sued a public school district for reimbursement of his private school tuition, plus: a report on business and the economy, an address from Martin Luther King Jr., this week in history, and more.
Culture Friday, Ben Hur, housekeeping notes
Today's news and a conversation with John Stonestreet about Charleston church shooter Dylann Roof being sentenced to death, plus: a comparison of two versions of the film Ben Hur, and more.
Listening In
Conversations with Kristan Hawkins, Tina Whittington, and Emily Buchanan
Today, Warren Smith speaks with young women who are becoming important new voices in the pro-life movement, including Kristan Hawkins and Tina Whittington with Students for Life of America, and Emily Buchanan with the Susan B. Anthony List.
A conversation with Don Sweeting and Jeff Hunt
In this episode, Warren Smith speaks with two key leaders at Colorado Christian University, Don Sweeting, the president at Colorado Christian University and is a long-tenured veteran in Christian higher education leadership, and Jeff Hunt, who is the director of Colorado Christian University's think tank The Centennial Institute.
