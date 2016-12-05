Sections

Associated Press/Photo by Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun-Sentinel

Florida shooting suspect appears in court

Shooting | Judge tells Esteban Santiago that the death penalty could apply in his case

Associated Press/Photo by Emanuel Ekra
Soldiers in Ivory Coast stage mutiny

Africa Rebellion over pay and living conditions could escalate, analysts warn
Associated Press/Photo by B.K. Bangash
Activist in danger for criticizing Pakistan’s blasphemy laws

Persecution Shaan Taseer’s Christmas remarks prompt threats six years after his father’s murder.
Associated Press/Photo by Mikhail Klimentyev/Kremlin Press Service, Sputnik
Report: Putin ordered campaign interference

Elections Intelligence officials say the Kremlin sought to discredit Hillary Clinton
Associated Press/Photo by J. Scott Applewhite
Will the GOP unite to defund Planned Parenthood?

Congress A few Republicans seem hesitant to gut funding for the abortion giant

Associated Press/Photo by Vahid Salemi

Iran mourns loss of moderate political leader

Iranians began three days of official mourning Monday for former leader Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani, who died Sunday after suffering a heart attack. He was 82....

Vol. 32, No. 1
Bitter pills

Life | Increasingly popular but as risky as ever, chemical abortion raises new challenges for the pro-life movement

Maciej Moskwa/NurPhoto/Sipa via AP
Beyond ISIS

International Aid | Billions of dollars in U.S. humanitarian aid aren’t reaching Iraq’s Christians

Life on ice

Life | Tens of thousands of U.S. fertility treatments have resulted in a multitude of frozen embryos. Their mothers must decide: Use them or lose them?

New light in winter

Aging | Christians see opportunity for outreach among Japan’s oldest citizens

Corey Perrine/Genesis Photos
Allies in good works

Philanthropy | Meet the Jewish philanthropist who has supported Christian medical missions in Africa for years

Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Globe Trot: Trump team’s most seasoned intelligence expert quits

Mindy Belz | James Woolsey abruptly steps down after Coats appointment

Getty Images/Photo by Win McNamee
The pro-life movement takes center stage in Washington

Nick Eicher Celebrating a new era of progress on behalf of the unborn
Associated Press/Photo by Ashlee Rezin/Chicago Sun-Times
Chicago carnage: What can be done?

Cal Thomas The Windy City set a new and lamentable record for violence in 2016
Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images
Time to defund Planned Parenthood

La Shawn Barber Congress should not squander this opportunity to starve the beast
Associated Press/Photo by Heidi Levine (pool)
Globe Trot: Israeli soldier convicted of manslaughter of wounded Palestinian

Mindy Belz Prime Minister Netanyahu supports a pardon

The World and Everything in It

Legal Docket, the Monday Moneybeat, pro-abortion leaders decry the GOP plans to defund Planned Parenthood, the WORLD Radio History Book

Today's news and accusations of racial gerrymandering come up again at the Supreme Court, plus: report on business and the economy, comments from Planned Parenthood president Cecile Richards, NARAL Pro-Choice America president Ilyse Hogue, and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, this week in history, and more.

Listen to Broadcast

Culture Friday, Hidden Figures, a 105-year-old cyclist sets a record

Today's news and a conversation with John Stonestreet about the culture and efforts to defund Planned Parenthood, plus: entertainment editor Megan Basham reviews a new feel-good film that tells the true story of three African-American women and their work at NASA, and more.

Listen to Broadcast

Listening In

A conversation with Don Sweeting and Jeff Hunt

In this episode, Warren Smith speaks with two key leaders at Colorado Christian University, Don Sweeting, the president at Colorado Christian University and is a long-tenured veteran in Christian higher education leadership, and Jeff Hunt, who is the director of Colorado Christian University's think tank The Centennial Institute.

Listen to Broadcast

A conversation with Tony Marciano

Tony Marciano is the executive director of Charlotte Rescue Mission, a Christ-centered addiction recovery ministry located in the center of Charlotte, North Carolina. Charlotte Rescue Mission is a part of the Association of Gospel Rescue Missions, a network of 300 similar organizations in cities all across America that are intentionally Christ-centered.

Listen to Broadcast

Associated Press/Photo by Matt Rourke
The Dallas Cowboys’ quarterback controversy that wasn’t

Sports | Tony Romo’s character shines through in his benching

Associated Press/Photo by Andrew Harnik
Kerry’s two-faced solution

Foreign Policy | Egyptian newspaper reveals secret meeting between the secretary of state and Palestinians prior to UN resolution on Israel

What Buddhism learned from Christianity

Religion | The Eastern religion appears to have borrowed some of its beliefs from followers of Christ

Remembering M*A*S*H’s Father Mulcahy

Obituary | Actor William Christopher dies at age 84

GOP starts new Congress with ethics misstep

Politics | Republicans abandon plans to weaken an independent investigative office amid widespread, bipartisan backlash

