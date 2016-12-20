Larry Alex Taunton is a Christian apologist who struck up an unlikely friendship with atheist Christopher Hitchens in the last years of Hitchens' life. Taunton debated Hitchens, studied scripture with Hitchens, and even went on two road trips with Hitchens. Taunton's new book, "The Faith of Christopher Hitchens: The Restless Soul of the World's Most Notorious Atheist," is a moving account of Hitchens and their friendship. Taunton's book has been named by The Gospel Coalition as its book of the year.