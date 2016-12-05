Sections

Headlines

Associated Press/Photo by J. Scott Applewhite

Weighing the nuclear option

Politics | Trump’s Supreme Court nominee could benefit from an earlier Democratic rule change

Associated Press/Photo by Thein Zaw
Will high-profile assassination destabilize Burma’s government?

Southeast Asia Leaders warn the murder of a prominent lawyer was designed to strike at the country’s fledgling democracy
A woman in Benue state, Nigeria, lies on a rifle she said her husband owns for self-defense from attacks by Fulani herdsman
Christians killed in clashes with Nigerian herdsmen

Nigeria Communities call for government intervention in the conflict
Associated Press/Photo by Seth Wenig
Immigration lawyers running out of work at JFK

Immigration Fewer overseas travelers are asking for legal advice at busy New York airport
Getty Images/Tony Karumba/AFP
Trump’s orders stir frustration, uncertainty in Africa

Immigration The bans on refugees and some travelers could impact more than migration

News Highlights

Falwell Jr. to lead Trump’s higher ed task force

President Donald Trump has tapped Jerry Falwell Jr. to head a White House task force on higher education reforms....

The News Illustrated

 More

Vol. 32, No. 2
Caught in a dragnet

Persecution | Americans and Christian minorities in Turkey are increasingly singled out as state-of-emergency laws turn the largest democracy in the Middle East into an authoritarian state

Supreme discontent

Politics | Conservative backlash grows against a leading Supreme Court candidate

Eye on the hearings

Politics | Senate vetting of Jeff Sessions and Rex Tillerson revealed issues on which the two nominees might—or might not—work with conservative members of Congress

LM Otero/AP
Through a glass, darkly

Science | Astronomers with big telescopes seek to discover the secrets of dark energy—the 'manna' of the 21st century

Sound warning

Music | Parental advisory labels for music are losing effectiveness in the age of internet streaming

Voices

Associated Press/Photo by Alex Brandon

The first 11 days

Cal Thomas | President Donald Trump’s dizzying pace

Associated Press/Photo by Hassan Ammar
Globe Trot: Trump order likely will not help persecuted Christians

Mindy Belz Despite the president’s comments about making Christians a priority
Associated Press/Photo by Charles Rex Arbogast
Exposing two evils: racism and abortion

Lynde Langdon|Nick Eicher Christians must not keep silent, even when the truth is hard
Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images
More Airbnb purging of Christians

Marvin Olasky The short-term rental organization’s intolerance in the name of tolerance
Associated Press/Photo by Julie Watson
Globe Trot: Building a wall

Mindy Belz The trade implications of President Trump’s actions toward Mexico

The World and Everything in It

White House Wednesday, art and artifacts, the right side of history

Today's news and a conversation about the president's Supreme Court pick and the confirmation battle ahead, plus: a report from the Minneapolis Institute of Art in Minnesota, commentator Janie B. Cheaney, and more.

Listen to Broadcast

President Trump's executive actions on immigration, voices from the 2017 March for Life, the week that was

Today's news and a closer look at President Trump's executive immigrations orders, plus: a report on the people who attended the 2017 March for Life in Washington D.C., commentary from Cal Thomas, and more.

Listen to Broadcast

Listening In

A conversation with David Chadwick

David Chadwick has been pastor of Forest Hill Church in Charlotte, North Carolina, since 1980. Under his leadership it has grown from a small church that was part of the mainline Presbyterian denomination to a multisite mega-church with more than 6000 members. But for all that success, Chadwick has remained deeply connected to the Charlotte community, and ' unlike other megachurch pastors who have tended to moderate their position on controversial moral issues ' Chadwick has remained actively engaged in the public square. He was one of the few pastors who stood up for biblical morality in the recent debate on North Carolina's controversial HB 2 law, a law that protected women and children by requiring men to use the bathroom and locker room consistent with their biology.

Listen to Broadcast

A conversation Chad Lawson

If you are a fan of classical music, you may already know the music of jazz and classical musician Chad Lawson. His latest release, The Chopin Variations, reached #1 on the Billboard, iTunes, and Amazon classical charts in 2015. But Lawson's body of work cannot be contained in a single genre. His jazz recordings have developed a passionate and growing following. Chad Lawson is also a committed Christian who until recently also played piano in a large church in Charlotte, N.C. Though he is no longer a church musician, he believes that when he sits down at the piano, what he does there is an act of worship.

Listen to Broadcast

Editor's Picks

Photo by Patrick Kelley/U.S. Coast Guard
Risking his three stars

Q&A | Retired Coast Guard Vice Adm. William ‘Dean’ Lee’s principled stand for religious liberty in the military

Associated Press/Photo by Carolyn Kaster
March for Life basks in presidential spotlight

Abortion | Annual pro-life event showcases unprecedented support from the nation’s leaders

First baby girl born with three parents

Science | Use of the controversial procedure continues despite medical risks and ethical concerns

Pro-lifers pack Paris streets to March for Life

Abortion | Turnout exceeded previous attendance, a sign of growing awareness about the humanity of the unborn

Cuomo tips his cap to Roe

Politics | New York governor issues new insurance requirements for contraceptive, abortion coverage

WORLD Around the World

Previous Next

Additional Reading