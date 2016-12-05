Sections

Associated Press/Photo by Victor R. Caivano

Latest pro-life orders cover new ground

Abortion | President Donald Trump’s Mexico City Policy takes a stronger stance than ever

One-third of Colorado hospitals opt out of assisted suicide

Euthanasia Faith-based hospital systems say the law protects their right of conscience
Associated Press/Photo by Sunday Alamba
Shell avoids court case over Nigeria pollution

Nigeria The ruling is a loss for communities affected by multinational corporations
Associated Press/Photo by Nariman El-Mofty
Rash of murders targets Egypt’s Coptic Christians

Egypt Five separate attacks bear similarities, witnesses say
©iStockPhoto.com/zilli
First baby girl born with three parents

Science Use of the controversial procedure continues despite medical risks and ethical concerns

©iStockPhoto.com/Reimphoto

Federal judge orders trial over Texas fetal burial rule

A federal judge in Austin, Texas, has indefinitely suspended the state’s fetal remains rule, ordering a trial on the issue in the coming months. Regulators adopted the requirement late last year but U.S....

Vol. 32, No. 2
Caught in a dragnet

Persecution | Americans and Christian minorities in Turkey are increasingly singled out as state-of-emergency laws turn the largest democracy in the Middle East into an authoritarian state

Supreme discontent

Politics | Conservative backlash grows against a leading Supreme Court candidate

Eye on the hearings

Politics | Senate vetting of Jeff Sessions and Rex Tillerson revealed issues on which the two nominees might—or might not—work with conservative members of Congress

LM Otero/AP
Through a glass, darkly

Science | Astronomers with big telescopes seek to discover the secrets of dark energy—the 'manna' of the 21st century

Sound warning

Music | Parental advisory labels for music are losing effectiveness in the age of internet streaming

Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images

More Airbnb purging of Christians

Marvin Olasky | The short-term rental organization’s intolerance in the name of tolerance

Associated Press/Photo by Julie Watson
Globe Trot: Building a wall

Mindy Belz The trade implications of President Trump’s actions toward Mexico
Associated Press/Photo by Susan Walsh
America’s new CEO

Cal Thomas So far, President Trump has followed through on his campaign promises

Associated Press/Photo by Kirsty Wigglesworth
Globe Trot: British PM heads to Washington with a shopping list

Mindy Belz Theresa May’s priorities don’t necessarily align with Trump’s
Associated Press/Photo by Andrew Harnik
Keeping problems front and center

Cal Thomas President Trump’s inaugural address focused on upending failed policies

Culture Friday, a couple classic films about racial prejudice, two stories that may bode well for the future

Today's news and a conversation with John Stonestreet about abortion and the March for Life, plus: home video reviewer Phil Boatwright recommends The Searchers and To Kill a Mockingbird, a report about developments in Gambia and (possibly) in North Korea, and more.

Listen to Broadcast

Building the wall, the pro-life generation, feeling good (so far)

Today's news and President Trump takes aim at the southern border and sanctuary cities with two more executive orders, plus: making the pro-life case on college campuses, commentary from Cal Thomas, and more.

Listen to Broadcast

A conversation with David Chadwick

David Chadwick has been pastor of Forest Hill Church in Charlotte, North Carolina, since 1980. Under his leadership it has grown from a small church that was part of the mainline Presbyterian denomination to a multisite mega-church with more than 6000 members. But for all that success, Chadwick has remained deeply connected to the Charlotte community, and ' unlike other megachurch pastors who have tended to moderate their position on controversial moral issues ' Chadwick has remained actively engaged in the public square. He was one of the few pastors who stood up for biblical morality in the recent debate on North Carolina's controversial HB 2 law, a law that protected women and children by requiring men to use the bathroom and locker room consistent with their biology.

Listen to Broadcast

A conversation Chad Lawson

If you are a fan of classical music, you may already know the music of jazz and classical musician Chad Lawson. His latest release, The Chopin Variations, reached #1 on the Billboard, iTunes, and Amazon classical charts in 2015. But Lawson's body of work cannot be contained in a single genre. His jazz recordings have developed a passionate and growing following. Chad Lawson is also a committed Christian who until recently also played piano in a large church in Charlotte, N.C. Though he is no longer a church musician, he believes that when he sits down at the piano, what he does there is an act of worship.

Listen to Broadcast

Associated Press/Photo by Jon Elswick
Trump narrows Supreme Court list to four

Supreme Court | The president is expected to announce a nominee on Feb. 2

Photo by Laura Finch
A march for some—but not all—women

Abortion | Some pro-life women took to the streets of Washington Saturday, but they were not welcome

House votes to cut abortion funding permanently

Abortion | The law would codify the Hyde Amendment and close loopholes in Obamacare

National study finds little proof of pot’s medical benefits

Health | New review of existing research shows marijuana only helps two disorders

Pro-lifers pack Paris streets to March for Life

Abortion | Turnout exceeded previous attendance, a sign of growing awareness about the humanity of the unborn

