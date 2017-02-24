Twelve days that shook America
Politics | Seismic shifts mark a hectic opening to the Trump era
No longer shunned?
Taiwan | Taiwanese hopes for warmer relations with the United States are tempered by concerns that the new U.S. president will use the island in making deals with China
Healing displays
Race Issues | The nation’s new African-American museum offers a heavy yet cleansing experience
Bible lessons at the lunch bell
Religion | A little-known public school program allows Christians to teach to the Book
The World and Everything in It
Culture Friday, 24: Legacy, the contributions of Booker T. Washington
Today's news and a conversation about the Boy Scouts and about Trump's choice of Neil Gorsuch to replace the late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia, plus: Megan Basham reviews the new "24" reboot "24: Legacy," an offbeat newsbeat report from Albin Sadar, and more.
Jeff Sessions approved as Attorney General, The Olasky Interview, the Left's unconvincing narrative
Today's news and Democrats try but fail to take down Jeff Sessions, plus: an interview with Kim Holmes on the history of liberalism, commentary from Cal Thomas, and more.
Listening In
A conversation with Rod Dreher
Rod Dreher has emerged over the past decade as one of our most interesting and provocative Christian thinkers. From his perch at The American Conservative, where he serves as senior editor, he writes about both the culture and the church.
A conversation with David Chadwick
David Chadwick has been pastor of Forest Hill Church in Charlotte, North Carolina, since 1980. Under his leadership it has grown from a small church that was part of the mainline Presbyterian denomination to a multisite mega-church with more than 6000 members. But for all that success, Chadwick has remained deeply connected to the Charlotte community, and ' unlike other megachurch pastors who have tended to moderate their position on controversial moral issues ' Chadwick has remained actively engaged in the public square. He was one of the few pastors who stood up for biblical morality in the recent debate on North Carolina's controversial HB 2 law, a law that protected women and children by requiring men to use the bathroom and locker room consistent with their biology.
