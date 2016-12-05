Sections

William Peter Blatty dies at age 89

Obituary | The Catholic novelist and filmmaker was best known for The Exorcist

Associated Press/Photo by Manuel Balce Ceneta
Congress tees up Obamacare repeal

Healthcare GOP gets one step closer to ending the Affordable Care Act
Associated Press/Photo by Cliff Owen
Despite censorship claims, Backpage doing business as usual

Human Trafficking Senators look for ways to stop the classified ad site from sex trafficking children
Facebook/Missouri State University
University settles with Christian counseling student

Religious Liberty Missouri school expelled Andrew Cash for his religious beliefs about sexuality
Associated Press/Photo by Azeez Akunleyan
Nigeria snubs Taiwan, accepts Chinese investment

Nigeria Officials ask Taiwan to move its trade mission out of the capital

Associated Press/Photo by Bill Sikes, File

Ringling Bros. ends 146-year circus run

The owners of the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus announced Saturday that the “Greatest Show on Earth” would take down its tent for the last time in May....

Vol. 32, No. 1
Bitter pills

Life | Increasingly popular but as risky as ever, chemical abortion raises new challenges for the pro-life movement

Life on ice

Life | Tens of thousands of U.S. fertility treatments have resulted in a multitude of frozen embryos. Their mothers must decide: Use them or lose them?

New light in winter

Aging | Christians see opportunity for outreach among Japan’s oldest citizens

Corey Perrine/Genesis Photos
Allies in good works

Philanthropy | Meet the Jewish philanthropist who has supported Christian medical missions in Africa for years

Pete Marovich/Getty Images
Wish list come true?

Abortion | Pro-life groups look to cash in on loyalty to Donald Trump

Associated Press/Photo by Hans Deryk (file)

Globe Trot: Obama ends visa exemptions for fleeing Cubans

Mindy Belz | The outgoing president repeals the Clinton era ‘wet foot, dry foot’ policy

Associated Press/Photo by Adam Bevin
Locking in pro-life successes

Nick Eicher Kentucky’s 20-week abortion ban is a step in the right direction
Associated Press/Photo by Paul Drinkwater/NBC
Not so Golden Globes

Cal Thomas The astounding arrogance, superiority, and hypocrisy of Hollywood’s elite
Associated Press/Photo by Pablo Martinez Monsivais
Obama’s Hail Mary

La Shawn Barber The outgoing president’s last-ditch effort to push through his transgender agenda
Associated Press/Photo by J. Scott Applewhite
Globe Trot: Trump’s Secretary of State–designee questioned on Capitol Hill

Mindy Belz Rex Tillerson’s confirmation hearings have begun

Legal Docket, the Monday Moneybeat, Martin Luther King Jr. on the philosophy and method of nonviolence

Today's news and legal analysis of a Supreme Court case about the parents of a disabled boy who sued a public school district for reimbursement of his private school tuition, plus: a report on business and the economy, an address from Martin Luther King Jr., this week in history, and more.

Culture Friday, Ben Hur, housekeeping notes

Today's news and a conversation with John Stonestreet about Charleston church shooter Dylann Roof being sentenced to death, plus: a comparison of two versions of the film Ben Hur, and more.

Conversations with Kristan Hawkins, Tina Whittington, and Emily Buchanan

Today, Warren Smith speaks with young women who are becoming important new voices in the pro-life movement, including Kristan Hawkins and Tina Whittington with Students for Life of America, and Emily Buchanan with the Susan B. Anthony List.

A conversation with Don Sweeting and Jeff Hunt

In this episode, Warren Smith speaks with two key leaders at Colorado Christian University, Don Sweeting, the president at Colorado Christian University and is a long-tenured veteran in Christian higher education leadership, and Jeff Hunt, who is the director of Colorado Christian University's think tank The Centennial Institute.

Photo by Paul J. Richards/AFP/Getty Images
No middle ground

Religious Liberty | In the battle to preserve religious liberty, ‘you will be made to care’

Alliance Defending Freedom
Religious liberty group taps homeschool advocate as CEO

Religious Liberty | Michael Farris, founder of Patrick Henry College, to lead Alliance Defending Freedom

Darrell Bock on defining evangelicalism

Q&A | Seminary professor warns against repeating the political and cultural mistakes of past generations

A Marauder’s tale

Voices | Special ops vet has stories to tell, and an important one he should hear

Quite contrary

Marriage | Translation fracas shows the central problem of the curse for both sexes

Indonesia grapples with increasing intolerance

Persecution | As court considers case of Christian governor accused of blasphemy, Muslims admit the country has a persecution problem

Terror group releases video of kidnapped missionary

Persecution | Swiss national Beatrice Stockly was taken a year ago

World Watch List: At least 1,207 Christians martyred in 2016

Persecution | Report details disturbing trends in persecution of believers worldwide

Nigeria suspends law regulating church leaders

Africa | Controversial code requires pastors to step down after 20 years

Suu Kyi faces growing criticism over Rohingya plight

Persecution | International human rights groups say once jailed activist should have compassion for the persecuted

Kenyan opposition warns of vote rigging in August election

Africa | Newly amended law gives government the right to conduct easily manipulated manual vote tally

Globe Trot: Deceased Iranian leader was no moderate

International | Former President Rafsanjani helped lead terror reign and called for Israel’s annihilation

Soldiers in Ivory Coast stage mutiny

Africa | Rebellion over pay and living conditions could escalate, analysts warn

Activist in danger for criticizing Pakistan’s blasphemy laws

Persecution | Shaan Taseer’s Christmas remarks prompt threats six years after his father’s murder.