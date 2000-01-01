Democrats attempt to revive net neutrality

The Senate passed a measure Wednesday to reinstate so-called net neutrality rules from the Obama era that the Federal Communications Commission repealed in December. Democrats and three Republicans voted 52-47 for the bill, which the House probably won’t take up. Net neutrality rules prevent internet service providers from slowing down traffic on certain web pages and favoring their own sites and apps. Their repeal is set to take effect next month. Senate Democrats said even though the bill doesn’t really have a future, they hoped the effort would energize young voters to push for net neutrality in midterm elections.