House Democrats search for evidence against Trump
by Harvest Prude
Posted 3/05/19, 11:38 am
WASHINGTON—The House Judiciary Committee launched a sweeping investigation Monday into President Donald Trump’s personal life, his business, his campaign, and the White House. House Democrats sent letters and document requests to 81 entities and individuals formerly or currently associated with Trump, among them his sons Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, Trump Organization Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg, former spokeswoman Hope Hicks, and former White House counsel Don McGahn.
House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., said his committee will investigate possible obstruction of justice, corruption, and abuse of power. “Over the last several years, President Trump has evaded accountability for his near-daily attacks on our basic legal, ethical, and constitutional rules and norms,” Nadler said.
The requests cover a variety of topics, from hush money payments for women who alleged extra-marital affairs with Trump to a Trump Tower meeting between members of his campaign and Russian lobbyists. The top Republican on the panel, Rep. Doug Collins of Georgia, said Nadler was “recklessly prejudging the president for obstruction.” The House Judiciary Committee can initiate impeachment proceedings, but Nadler told The New York Times last week he doesn’t believe he has “unambiguous evidence” Trump committed impeachable offenses.
Trump denounced the effort on Tuesday, tweeting that Democrats “have gone stone cold CRAZY” and sent the letters “to innocent people to harass them. They won’t get ANYTHING done for our Country.” Responses to most of the requests are due by March 18.
Read more from The Sift Sign up for The Sift email
Harvest Prude
Harvest is a graduate of the World Journalism Institute and a reporter for WORLD.
Comments
LeeperPosted: Tue, 03/05/2019 12:59 pm
Don't the Democrats have anything better to do? Like maybe act has responsible adults and stop the never ending investigations in a hope to over turn the people's choice in the 2016 presidential election.
OldMikePosted: Tue, 03/05/2019 03:16 pm
No surprise here. They said this would be a priority.
Too bad dealing with some of the country’s pressing problems is not a priority.
Except of course, the Dems ARE working on our MOST pressing problems: taking measures to correct the Nation’s massive shortage of illegals, try to eliminate the massive surplus of evil black rifles, and end the horrible repression of a woman’s right to choose infanticide.
XionPosted: Tue, 03/05/2019 05:38 pm
What Republican will ever want to run again knowing that every affiliated person, place or thing will be investigated to the ends of the earth and if nothing is found they will just make things up. Maybe that is the point!
news2mePosted: Tue, 03/05/2019 06:26 pm
Trump Derangement run amuck!
Why didn't they go after Obama?
There are PLENTY OF DEMS who should be in prison.
news2mePosted: Tue, 03/05/2019 06:31 pm
Trump's offence is getting elected President. (and maybe tweeting too much)