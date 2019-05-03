House Democrats search for evidence against Trump

WASHINGTON—The House Judiciary Committee launched a sweeping investigation Monday into President Donald Trump’s personal life, his business, his campaign, and the White House. House Democrats sent letters and document requests to 81 entities and individuals formerly or currently associated with Trump, among them his sons Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, Trump Organization Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg, former spokeswoman Hope Hicks, and former White House counsel Don McGahn.

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., said his committee will investigate possible obstruction of justice, corruption, and abuse of power. “Over the last several years, President Trump has evaded accountability for his near-daily attacks on our basic legal, ethical, and constitutional rules and norms,” Nadler said.

The requests cover a variety of topics, from hush money payments for women who alleged extra-marital affairs with Trump to a Trump Tower meeting between members of his campaign and Russian lobbyists. The top Republican on the panel, Rep. Doug Collins of Georgia, said Nadler was “recklessly prejudging the president for obstruction.” The House Judiciary Committee can initiate impeachment proceedings, but Nadler told The New York Times last week he doesn’t believe he has “unambiguous evidence” Trump committed impeachable offenses.

Trump denounced the effort on Tuesday, tweeting that Democrats “have gone stone cold CRAZY” and sent the letters “to innocent people to harass them. They won’t get ANYTHING done for our Country.” Responses to most of the requests are due by March 18.