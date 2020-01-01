Trump attends 47th March for Life

WASHINGTON—President Donald Trump on Friday became the first sitting president to address in person the annual gathering of pro-life advocates in the nation’s capital. He touted his administration’s pro-life policies such as withholding Title X family planning funding from abortion centers and protecting conscience rights for pro-life doctors and nurses. “Every child is a precious and sacred gift from God,” the president told the tens of thousands of people gathered on the National Mall before their march to the U.S. Supreme Court building. Two years ago, Trump appeared via a live video feed, and last year, Vice President Mike Pence spoke at the event and shared a videotaped message from the president.

Could abortion become a major 2020 campaign issue? Trump has made outreach to pro-life groups a higher priority in his reelection effort. His campaign this week established a coalition called “Pro-Life Voices for Trump,” headed by Susan B. Anthony List President Marjorie Dannenfelser. “Unborn children have never had a stronger defender in the White House,” the president said in his speech on Friday. “And as the Bible tells us, each person is wonderfully made.”

The March for Life has been held every year since 1974, one year after the Supreme Court’s Roe v. Wade ruling led to the legalization of abortion nationwide. This year’s theme is “Life Empowers: Pro-Life is Pro-Woman.”

Dig deeper: Read Leah Hickman’s report in Vitals on women who have regretted their abortions.