Three men charged in Arbery killing

Travis McMichael, Greg McMichael, and William “Roddie” Bryan Jr. face charges including malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, and false imprisonment in the killing of a 25-year-old African American man. Prosecutor Joyette Holmes announced the grand jury’s indictment on Wednesday outside the Glynn County, Ga., courthouse.

What does the defense say? Travis McMichael’s attorney said his client intends to plead not guilty. Bryan’s attorney has maintained that his client only witnessed the killing of Ahmaud Arbery. Bryan took a video that showed the McMichaels, both white, confronting and shooting Arbery on Feb. 23 in a subdivision near Brunswick, Ga. The McMichaels told police they confronted Arbery because he matched the description of a suspect in a local burglary. Arbery’s relatives said he was jogging when the suspects racially profiled, pursued, and killed him.

