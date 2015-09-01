Restorative justice in the classroom

Pittsburgh Public Schools reduced suspensions but reported troubling racial disparities in test scores following the recent implementation of a sweeping restorative justice initiative. A study of the program by the Rand Corporation, funded by a $3 million grant from the U.S. Department of Justice, found that “proactively improving relationships among students and staff and building a sense of community in classrooms and schools may make students less inclined to misbehave.”

In an era when school safety concerns abound, districts often struggle to balance removing potentially disruptive students from the school environment with equipping those same students to succeed academically. In 2014, the U.S. Department of Education under President Barack Obama issued guidance to schools to address racial disparities in suspension rates that appeared to target African-American and Hispanic students disproportionately.

Restorative justice techniques, many of which are based on Biblical approaches to reconciliation, have been successful in criminal justice settings but received mixed reviews in schools. The Rand study claims to be the first to objectively track what happens when those techniques are used to mitigate school suspension rates.

The techniques aim to encourage empathy, community, and compassion. In Pittsburgh, teachers led class discussions in which students shared high and low points affecting them at the moment. The program encouraged teachers to be flexible in meting out disciplinary actions for students and take time to discuss the infraction and find a resolution that did not require a suspension. While not explicitly prohibited, suspensions were strongly discouraged.

Some teachers reported that the class discussions seemed helpful, but others cited challenges such as students talking over one another and even mocking something personal a teacher shared in an effort to model the process.

Suspension rates decreased—more so for African-American and low-income students, shrinking the troubling gap that prompted the program in the first place.

But test scores for those same vulnerable students inexplicably suffered even though they remained in class rather than out of school for suspensions. The study offered several possible explanations for the drop, including the simple fact that discussion circles and other restorative justice techniques took up classroom time that might otherwise have been used for direct instruction.

“Teachers described the immense amount of curriculum they were obliged to cover and the assessments they had to prepare students for,” researchers wrote. “In light of those responsibilities, sparing 20-plus minutes for circles to build community or respond to conflict in the classroom seemed an insurmountable challenge to some.”

The Trump administration rescinded the 2014 guidance about suspensions last month on the recommendation of the school safety commission, formed after last year’s deadly shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla. The commission concluded restorative justice techniques had merit but should not be used in lieu of real punishments for violent and aggressive individuals.