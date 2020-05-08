Pro-life bill moves forward in Nebraska

Lawmakers in Nebraska broke a filibuster on Wednesday to move forward a bill protecting babies from dismemberment abortions. Most abortions after the first trimester use “dilation and evacuation,” or pulling babies from the womb limb by limb. The bill would allow suction abortions but keep abortionists from using forceps, tongs, and other commonly used instruments for dilation and evacuation.

What’s next for the bill? It faces two more votes in Nebraska’s unicameral legislative body before heading to the desk of the Republican Gov. Pete Ricketts, who supports it. The state has three days left in its legislative session. After becoming law, the measure might face legal trouble—several other states have passed similar laws that courts have struck down as unconstitutional.

