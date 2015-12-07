Parsing presidential intent

President Barack Obama admitted that when he established the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program he didn’t have the authority to do so. But this week, a federal judge stopped President Donald Trump from ending the program, ruling his reasoning unlawful.

In another high-profile case involving an executive order, several states have sued the Trump administration over its restrictions on travel from some terror-prone countries. Although the president’s so-called travel ban does not apply to the vast majority of the Muslim world, it awaits a U.S. Supreme Court review for violating the Equal Protection Clause in the 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution—which prohibits the government from passing discriminatory laws. Groups like the Conference of Catholic Bishops have filed briefs calling the order an assault on religious liberty.

But why does presidential intent matter, if there’s nothing technically illegal about establishing—or rescinding—an executive order?

Regent University constitutional law professor Brad Jacob acknowledged that while Congress has the authority to create laws, with the executive branch enforcing them and the judicial branch resolving disputes, lawmakers on Capitol Hill find theselves gridlocked on issues like immigration, causing presidents to turn to executive orders to get things done. But he added that the closer an order gets to looking like a law that should have passed the legislative process, the shakier its legal ground.

“Presidents claim they’re just interpreting and applying, but they change the substance [of the law],” Jacob told me. “And just as one president has the authority to issue an executive order, another should have the power to end it—except when it looks like he’s violating the 14th Amendment, which guarantees individuals equal protection under the law.”

Over and over on the campaign trail, then-candidate Trump made speeches about keeping Mexicans—and Muslims—out of the country.

Josh Blackman, an associate professor at the South Texas College of Law in Houston, attended oral arguments for the travel ban case last week at the Supreme Court. He argues the justices should use a very simple “four corner” test for Trump v. Hawaii: Is the language written within the four corners of the paper “facially legitimate and bona fide”?

Without a doubt, the travel ban’s language is both of these, Blackman writes. But Trump’s statements outside the order, specifically his tweets and public comments, including those made during the campaign, jeopardize its constitutionality—if justices choose to look beyond the four corners.

So why wouldn’t the court just use the four corners test in the travel ban case?

“There’s no good answer, other than it’s the Supreme Court and they can do anything they want to do,” Jacob said. Some of the justices are not looking for the technically legal solution but for discriminatory motives, he explained. For example, when deciding the constitutionality of a particular law passed by Congress, some justices might review House and Senate committee reports to dig into the intent behind the law. Other justices may refuse to look at anything else, making their decision solely based on the law itself.

In the case of DACA, the government’s explanation for ending the program seems to have mattered more than anything else to the federal judge who ruled against it.

“DACA’s rescission was arbitrary and capricious because the department failed adequately to explain its conclusion that the program was unlawful,” U.S. District Judge John D. Bates wrote in his ruling against the Trump administration.

What does this mean for future executive orders? Future presidents may look back on the legal ramifications of Trump’s public comments and exercise more caution—or they may take a page from Trump’s book and push the boundaries even further.

“Will he stand out as an anomaly? Or is he the beginning of a new breed of politicians?” Jacob asked. “That’s for history to decide.”