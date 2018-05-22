Paige Patterson fired over mishandling abuse case
by Leigh Jones
Posted 5/31/18, 10:33 am
The governing board of Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary in Fort Worth, Texas, voted Wednesday to strip former President Paige Patterson of his retirement benefits and status as “president emeritus” following an internal investigation into his handling of sex abuse claims. Patterson’s downfall began earlier this month over his comments about women, abuse, and divorce. Then, last week, a former student at Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary in Wake Forest, N.C., where Patterson was president from 1992 to 2003, revealed in a Washington Post report that Patterson told her to forgive the man who raped her and encouraged her not to report the incident to police.
Megan Lively announced on Twitter Monday that she was the Southeastern student at the center of the controversy, saying she was “not afraid, ashamed, or fearful.” Current Southeastern President Daniel Akin responded to Lively, tweeting, “Please know of our continued love, prayers and support. We are here for you.” Southeastern is conducting an internal investigation of Lively’s case.
Southwestern’s board initially tried to strike a middle ground in sanctioning Patterson for his behavior, but on Wednesday, board members said the latest information required further action. In its statement announcing Patterson’s punishment, the board insisted the seminary “stands against all forms of abuse and grieves for individuals wounded by abuse.” Patterson was a fixture in the Southern Baptist Convention, credited with leading a conservative resurgence within the denomination in the 1980s and 1990s. But as calls for his firing multiplied, SBC leaders distanced themselves from the former leader.
Leigh Jones
Leigh lives in Houston with her husband and daughter. She is WORLD Digital’s managing editor and reports on education for WORLD Magazine and WORLD Digital.
Comments
OldMikePosted: Thu, 05/31/2018 02:07 pm
Stripping him of his retirement benefits? Going way too far, imo. He has been serving faithfully for years, regardless of mistakes made in dealing with sexual abuse.
I suspect those leading this action against Dr. Patterson are all younger than 55 or so, and do not have memory of just how radically different society's view of such things was, until the wide awareness of the Feminist Movement in the mid-60's. He (and all of us his age) was brought up with beliefs and attitudes that were not easily shed as society changed around him/us.
We've had this discussion before, and I know I'm wasting my time trying to tell younger people just how different it was. I'll pray for this situation.
Bonnie JeanPosted: Thu, 05/31/2018 03:38 pm
Indeed, stripping him of his retirement benefits is over the top. Where is the grace/mercy? And the investigation about the student who was raped and his response to her? How about a personal, sincere, specific apology from Patterson fto he, if not face to face, as "personal" as she would allow. It could/should include what he should have said to her. I am both a retired Senior who was raped by as stranger as a teen and have experienced several sexual harrassment situations over years as an adult. If this board can strip him of all his retirement benefits then apparently they could also choose to leave them intact and perhaps, after the investigation, ask/demand {?} he give her some amount of cash, as a symbol of the sincerity of the apology. Or maybe the cash should just come from the University. At the least it would help with her education. Have they offered her counseling?
TabithaPosted: Thu, 05/31/2018 06:22 pm
Yes, taking away retirements benefits is completely inappropriate! He has served faithfully for many years as you said. I hope his attorneys will prevent this.
Peter AllenPosted: Thu, 05/31/2018 06:25 pm
Seems like his resignation (with retirement benifits) would be enough.
My being born in the early 60s, (older than 55) I have to say his words regarding women sound so much like I would expect from a muslim. Maybe growing up with 3 sisters gave me a different attitude. With more than 30 years of marriage (one) I think a "co-equals" relationship with my wife has served us well. Sure there have been times when she has not perhaps agreed with a job change / move (providing being my area of responsibility), and my ministry "calling"; and times when I have not agreed with her decisions in her areas of responsibility (eg: home economics & management, or her career / ministry "calling") but good relationhips have give and take. Not one person that lords if over the other. And at least she doesn't decide how I am going to decorate the garage!