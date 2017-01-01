Lines drawn in Venezuela’s leadership battle

Venezuelan military commanders on Thursday pledged support for embattled President Nicolás Maduro after opposition leader Juan Guaidó declared himself president a day earlier. At least 12 people died in protests in the country Wednesday as international governments took sides in the ongoing crisis. The United States recognized Guaidó’s declaration, and several other nations, including Canada, France, and Germany, followed suit. Maduro responded by cutting diplomatic ties with the United States, ordering American diplomats to leave within 72 hours. U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the United States would disregard the order.

China, Cuba, Iran, Russia, Syria, and Turkey declared support for Maduro’s government. The Chinese Foreign Ministry urged the United States to stay out of the crisis, while Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrei Klimov warned the United States against triggering a revolution.