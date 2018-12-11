Israeli raid prompts calls for revenge in Gaza

Thousands of mourners in the Gaza Strip protested with shouts of “revenge” Monday as they buried militants killed in a clash with Israel. Hamas, the leading Islamist group in the Gaza Strip, said Israeli forces entered the region under cover and opened fire late Sunday. Palestinian rocket fire and Israeli airstrikes followed the firefight. Seven militants, including Cmdr. Nour el-Deen Baraka, died, and one Israeli soldier was killed. Israeli military spokesman Lt. Col. Jonathan Conricus said the operation was “not intended to kill or abduct terrorists, but to strengthen Israeli security.”

Protests began at the Gaza Strip border in March over the decade-old blockade imposed by Israel and Egypt on the Palestinian territory. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu cut short a trip to France to deal with the violence. Netanyahu on Twitter lauded the killed officer and said “our forces acted courageously.” The latest violence threatens recent arrangements by Israel and Hamas to allow cash and fuel into Gaza to improve living conditions in the impoverished territory.