Indicted California congressman resigns

WASHINGTON—U.S. Rep. Duncan Hunter, R-Calif., informed House leadership on Tuesday of his intent to vacate his congressional seat on Monday. Hunter pleaded guilty in December to a federal charge of conspiracy to misuse campaign funds after denying wrongdoing for more than a year. In 2018, Hunter and his wife, Margaret, were indicted on charges of using $250,000 in campaign funds for things like family vacations, school tuition, and five extramarital affairs.

Who will fill Hunter’s seat? California Gov. Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, opted not to call a special election since primaries for the next general election start in March. Voters will choose a new representative for the San Diego County district in November, and the seat will remain vacant until then.

Dig deeper: Read Kiley Crossland’s report about Hunter’s initial indictment in The Sift.