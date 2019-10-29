FBI: ‘An act of terrorism’

SAUDI ARABIA: The FBI is now working with the presumption that the Friday shooting at Naval Air Station Pensacola that killed three Americans and wounded eight others “was an act of terrorism.”

The killer was a Saudi national in flight training at the base, 2nd Lt. Mohammed Saeed Alshamrani, who was shot by a sheriff’s deputy. Authorities have detained six other Saudis, including three who filmed the incident.

It is elite Saudi military officers who are allowed to train at U.S. bases, and the incident raises uncomfortable parallels with 9/11 attackers: 15 of the 19 hijackers were Saudi citizens, including three who trained in Florida.

The Saudi government has condemned the attack.

TURKEY “will continue to play a spoiler role within the alliance to extract concessions from other member states,” said analyst Aykan Erdemir. But last week’s NATO summit failed to deliver the endorsement President Recep Tayyip Erdogan sought of Turkey’s invasion of Syria.

SYRIA: The former archbishop of Canterbury is challenging a long-held UN practice discriminating against Christian refugees from Syria. Lord George Carey is suing Britain’s Home Office and wants to know why for 60,000 Syrian refugees accepted in 2014 by Britain and the United States, almost none were Christians.

UGANDA: Massive mudslides have hit western Uganda, a tragedy that hits home for missionary doctors in Bundibugyo.

NEW ZEALAND: Five people have died and several dozen others remain missing after a volcano erupted on White Island, a tourist spot off the North Island.

AUSTRALIA: New South Wales faces “lethal” conditions as an unprecedented brush fire season—with six dead and more than 680 homes lost—combines with temperatures above 100 degrees Fahrenheit to smother Sydney in smoke.

FINLAND: Sanna Marin, 34, becomes the world’s youngest prime minister after the Social Democrats’ current leader stepped down over his handling of a postal strike. Marin leads a center-left government of four parties, all headed by women, another first.

RUSSIA: Internet users are selling Moscow’s facial recognition technology on the black market.

SCOTLAND: The cold-climate, short-haired sheep of the Hebrides (think Harris tweed) are also seafaring, taken island to island by boat to graze.

GLOBAL: It’s time to honor the work of news photographers of the year.

