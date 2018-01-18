Egyptians vote on extending president’s rule

Islamic State targets Central Africa
Islamic State claimed it established a province in Central Africa after an attack last week in the Democratic Republic of Congo, according to a monitoring group. The attack occurred in Beni, near the border with Uganda. The group killed three Congolese soldiers and injured five others. The SITE Intelligence Group said it is the first time the insurgent group, known as the Islamic State Central African Province, claimed an attack in Central Africa.
Several rival armed groups remain active in eastern Congo. President Felix Tshisekedi accused the armed Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) of giving the extremists access to the area.
In November 2018, the Congo Research Group said ADF received funds from a donor linked to Islamic State, possibly connecting the group to other insurgents around the world. —O.O.
Cyclone Idai recovery continues
One month after Cyclone Idai raged through southeastern Africa, responders continue to deal with the aftermath.
The cyclone, the same strength as a Category 3 hurricane, landed in Mozambique on March 14 and continued on to Zimbabwe and Malawi. The death toll has now exceeded 1,000 people, with 602 from Mozambique.
Health responders recorded more than 5,000 cholera cases and 10,000 cases of malaria in Mozambique since the storm. The city of Beira restored running water, which reaches about 60 percent of the city’s 500,000 residents and will help stop the spread of disease. The World Bank estimates recovery efforts will cost up to $2 billion.
Ninja Taprogge, a media liaison with CARE Germany, told DW the needs remain abundant: “It’s important that we provide help now, because some people have not eaten in weeks. But we need to stay for longer than that. People must also have access to seeds to grow new crops.” —O.O.