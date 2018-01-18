Egyptians vote on extending president’s rule

Egyptian voters on Monday concluded a three-day referendum on constitutional amendments that could keep President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi in power until 2030. Al-Sisi is on track to win the vote, which would solidify the government’s shift toward authoritarian rule.

Some 531 lawmakers in Egypt’s 596-member Parliament last week voted in favor of the changes, paving the way for a referendum. Egyptians both inside and outside the country participated in the vote.

The constitutional amendments propose extending the presidential term from four to six years while retaining the two-term limit. But a special “transitional article” would allow al-Sisi to be elected for two more four-year terms after his second term ends in 2022. His first term began in 2014 after his army ousted President Mohamed Morsi, an Islamist who also moved to consolidate power in the presidency.

The new amendments would place al-Sisi at the head of a new council to preside over judicial affairs. The president would gain significant control over the judiciary and the power to appoint top judges, including the head of the Supreme Constitutional Court, the highest court in Egypt. Other constitutional revisions would grant military courts wider jurisdiction in trying civilians and name the military the “guardian and protector” of the Egyptian state.

Although the amendments will likely pass, the government pressed for a larger turnout to strengthen its legitimacy. At polling stations, lawmakers hired buses to transport people for free to cast their votes. Other voters received food parcels after participating, and pro-government media ran articles supporting al-Sisi’s victory. The final results are expected Saturday.

One voter, identified as Manar, told Voice of America she wasn’t sure what she voted for but still checked yes “because I think Sisi is doing great things.”

The Civil Democratic Movement, a coalition of opposition political parties, called the amendments “an assault on democracy” and urged people to vote no. The group said the government banned it from hanging banners in the streets, forcing it to rely on social media instead.

Osama Gaweesh, an Egyptian journalist living in exile, noted al-Sisi is desperate to overstay his tenure, “and there is no one who believes that this would be anything close to free or fair.”

The country already witnessed an increased crackdown on dissent in recent years. In last year’s election, al-Sisi ran mostly unopposed after his major challengers were either jailed or pressured to leave the race. Authorities have detained more than 15,000 civilians who awaiting military trials over the past three years.

Ebrahim Deen, an analyst with the Afro Middle East Center in South Africa, said the constitutional amendments will only formalize al-Sisi’s unwillingness to leave office.

“It’s basically a one-man rule because it’s unlikely that after two terms, he’d give up,” Deen said. “The constitution will be amended again.”