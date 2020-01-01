Court allows crackdown on sanctuary cities
by Harvest Prude
Posted 2/26/20, 04:46 pm
The Trump administration can cut the purse strings for jurisdictions that refuse to cooperate with federal immigration authorities, a federal appeals court ruled on Wednesday. In a unanimous decision, the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York deviated from three other courts that previously concluded the U.S. attorney general did not have the authority to withhold law enforcement grants.
Who stands to lose funding? In 2017, Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Rhode Island, Virginia, and Washington sued the U.S. government after the Department of Justice said it would withhold money from local agencies that did not work with immigration authorities. The Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant Program allots more than $250 million a year to state and local law enforcement efforts. Because of the conflicting decisions among appellate courts across the country, the U.S. Supreme Court likely will review the case.
Harvest is a reporter for WORLD based in Washington, D.C.
Comments
OldMikePosted: Wed, 02/26/2020 11:03 pm
Anyone who is over 50 probably remembers the “states’ rights” arguments pushed by those who wished to ignore or defy Federal mandates to end racial discrimination in housing, education, employment, etc.
Funny, back then it was the liberals who pushed for the Federal government to assert its power against states, primarily southern, who wanted to continue to bar African Americans from the privileges routinely accorded whites. And even as recently as the Obama administration, liberals demanded Federal gov’t crack down in states that didn’t toe President Obaba’s line on healthcare.
Shoe is on the other foot now, with the libs hating the Federal gov’t and defying rules and regulations out of Washington DC, pertaining to such varied things as immigration and abortion.