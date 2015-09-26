County clerk who defended marriage loses election

The Kentucky county clerk who became famous for standing up for Biblical marriage lost her bid for reelection Tuesday. Democratic challenger Elwood Caudill defeated Republican Rowan County Clerk Kim Davis, who spent several days in jail in 2015 for refusing to issue marriage licenses to same-sex couples. At the time, Kentucky marriage licenses included the clerk’s name, which Davis argued amounted to a stamp of approval. The state legislature later changed the license requirement to remove the clerk’s name. Davis was elected as a Democrat but switched parties after she got out of jail, saying she felt abandoned by liberals.