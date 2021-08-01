Capitol Police officer dies of riot injuries

An assailant hit Officer Brian D. Sicknick on the head with a fire extinguisher during Wednesday’s melee at the U.S. Capitol, according to two law enforcement officers who spoke to the Associated Press. He has died from his injuries at a local hospital, the Capitol Police said. He is the fifth person to have died in the riots.

How are authorities reacting to the riots? Law enforcement is increasing security ahead of President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration on Jan. 20 after mobs invaded the Capitol building while Congress certified the election results, forcing an hourslong lockdown. Police have arrested dozens of people, though many rioters who appeared in social media photos are still free. About 6,200 National Guard members from six states are deploying to support the Capitol Police for the next 30 days. Authorities have also installed a fence around the Capitol grounds.

