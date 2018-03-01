Can tech really be kid-friendly? 

YouTube is overhauling its kids app amid complaints it contains disturbing content.

The Google-owned company announced Wednesday it was rolling out updates for YouTube Kids to gives parents more control over what their children are watching. Starting this week, parents can select certain channel collections (like Sesame Street or PBS Kids) they want their children to access, and when a parent turns off the search button, only videos verified by the YouTube Kids team will be recommended. Later this year, YouTube plans to add a feature that will allow parents to specifically handpick every video and channel available to their child in the app.

Released in 2015, the app was marketed as a safer video experience for children. But parents reported videos with profanity, violence, and sexual themes regularly slipped through the app’s filter because it relied on algorithms, not human viewers.

YouTube said this week the changes will give parents more oversight of YouTube Kids, but critics argue that is not enough.

“Giving parents more control doesn’t absolve YouTube of the responsibility of keeping the bad content out of YouTube Kids,” said Josh Golin, director of the Campaign for a Commercial-Free Childhood (CCFC). Golin contends most kids still use the regular YouTube app anyway.

Earlier this month, a group of more than 20 child-advocacy and consumer-protection groups, including CCFC, filed a complaint with the Federal Trade Commission, asking it to investigate whether YouTube’s data-collection and advertising practices violate federal child privacy rules. To abide by federal law, YouTube’s regular site contains a disclaimer that it is not for users under 13, but these groups argue the site’s kid-friendly videos and kid-luring ads for toys, theme parks, and sneakers prove the company knows it has millions of under-13 users and is profiting from their data.

“Despite the presence of literally millions of child-directed videos, and despite promising advertisers access to kids via YouTube ads, Google pretends that they aren’t responsible for the children on YouTube,” a CCFC statement noted. “Google knows kids are there, and they are not taking steps to protect their privacy. So we are.”

In January, Facebook faced similar criticism for its new messaging app for kids. Opponents claim the app is luring younger and younger users to its platform.

Despite the scrutiny, companies are still joining the kid-friendly tech party.

This week, Amazon announced a kid-focused update for its Alexa voice assistant. The software update, called FreeTime, is set for release May 9. In the new version, Alexa praises kids for asking polite questions (“Alexa, turn on the TV … please?”), and parents can set Alexa to go silent at bedtime, block music with explicit lyrics, and call the kids to dinner.

Of course, the update also comes with a new way to get more technology in childrens’ hands: an $80 Amazon Echo Dot speaker was designed for kids’ bedrooms with a colorful case and a two-year rough-and-tumble warranty.

Later this year, Fitbit plans to release the first activity tracker bracelet for children ages 8 and up. Parents, and inevitably Fitbit, will soon be able to track how much kids are moving and sleeping.

All these companies are getting around federal law by having underage users tied to their parents’ online profiles. But they are still marketing to children and harvesting their data. Only time will tell if red flag–waving child advocates can reign them in.