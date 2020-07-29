The church supermarket

Greg Woo, a pastor at Faith Bible Hope Center in Flushing, Queens, piled boxes of groceries into a van littered with packets of green bean seeds and surgical masks.

He looked over a list of addresses where he would deliver grocery boxes, then stuffed the paper in a loose grocery bag. Vision, rather than organization, is his strength, he said.

When the coronavirus pandemic started, Woo’s church heard from elderly members afraid of going out. They feared the virus, but they also were afraid after hearing stories of abuse Asians experienced on sidewalks or in grocery stores. One example: Police arrested a teenager for beating a 59-year-old Asian man in Harlem, spitting on him, telling him to go back to his country, and saying, “[Expletive] Chinese coronavirus.”

One Faith Bible volunteer, I-Lin Chien, a young immigrant who moved from Taiwan two years ago, went to drop off a box of groceries and a bag of fresh bok choy to an elderly woman who feared going out. They met on the sidewalk outside her apartment and chatted in Mandarin for a few minutes. Chien strapped the box onto a small hand cart, then returned to her car and waited to make sure the woman got inside safely, even though she kept turning around to wave Chien off.

“The only way she leaves the house is if we come,” said Woo. Three years ago, the woman’s son died of cancer. He had become a Christian and brought his parents to faith from Buddhism. They threw out their idols. Before the son died, Woo promised him, “Your mom will be like my mom.”

The food program started with those close church ties as a way to help people afraid of increasing coronavirus-related discrimination. But then it quickly expanded as the program spread by word of mouth to African Americans and Hispanics in neighborhoods nearby. One person would tell another in an apartment building about the food program, or recipients would tell the church about others they knew who were in need. Demand in Queens has been massive, consistent with the experience of food pantries across the country facing the economic fallout of the virus. Church volunteers now deliver 1,600 boxes of groceries a month. “We’re like a supermarket,” Woo laughed.

He began using Google Translate to say in Spanish, “We have groceries for you.” Volunteers also began delivering food to the growing number of homeless people they saw on the streets. As Woo dropped off a bag of groceries to an older homeless man camped out on the street, the man grinned and said to him in Mandarin, “Jesus loves you.”

Woo said this new outreach has been a gift for their church.

“The Chinese church tends to be clique-y,” said Woo, the English-speaking pastor at a church that also has services in Mandarin. “The more you are serving, the more Christ-like you are becoming. It’s not just my own kind, my own people. It’s being a neighbor. … I think this will help some of the racism, honestly.”

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP recently brought this association of Asians and the virus to the forefront again by referring to COVID-19 as “kung flu” at a rally in Tulsa, Okla., then repeated the phrase at Dream City Church in Phoenix, as the audience chanted it. Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway, whose husband is Asian American, had previously called that term “highly offensive” and “hurtful.”

This year the New York Police Department created a new category of motivation for a hate crime: racially motivated crimes included a statement about the coronavirus. Of 20 crimes in this new category as of July 5, 19 involved victims of Asian descent. Some were assaults, and some were harassment.

Compare that with 2019, when the city recorded three hate crimes against those of Asian descent. The NYPD does not report the ethnicity of perpetrators.

The coronavirus-based crimes against those of Asian descent made up the largest number of hate crimes this year other than anti-Semitic hate crimes (54). This was despite an overall 33 percent decline in New York hate crimes.