Finding life in a life sentence

On a December morning, the Shawangunk Correctional Facility, a maximum security prison in the Hudson Valley, was covered in a crunchy layer of snow. Guards counted heads first thing, which included that of inmate David Berkowitz, once known as the “Son of Sam,” a serial killer who terrorized New York City for months in 1976 and 1977 when the city initiated the largest manhunt in its history.

Berkowitz, 66, is now a little more hunched than when he entered prison, and his head is shaved bald. He feels free of the demons he said drove him to murder and describes himself as a Messianic Jew—a faith he considers the only way he has survived a life sentence that began with despair, suicidal thoughts, and fear of attacks. That despair is common among lifers, as others who have faced similar sentences shared. Though Berkowitz still has crushing days behind bars, he wants to spend his remaining years well.

Steve Nash, a Wesleyan pastor in New Jersey and friend of Berkowitz’s who has visited him for the last 25 years, said the inmates call Berkowitz “pastor,” which he doesn’t like, “but inmates label you one way or the other,” he said with a chuckle.

“There’s a lot of skepticism even from Christians about Berkowitz,” said Nash. “God chooses people that we would not choose.”

For my interview with Berkowitz, two guards brought me into an empty visiting room, covered in murals painted by another long-term inmate. Entering in a forest-green jumpsuit and carrying a worn copy of the New Testament and some handwritten notes about the Bible, Berkowitz sat down and began nervously when talking about himself. But he quickly relaxed when talking about the Bible. Leaving his New Testament unopened, he called up from memory Mark 5 and Luke 8, which recount the story of the demon-possessed man who lived among the tombs, cutting himself, screaming, and breaking apart his restraining chains.

“Here was the Lord coming into this extreme situation and saving this man’s life and delivering him from the demons that had him in such a grip. I love that story,” said Berkowitz. It reminds him of himself. Berkowitz remembered even as a child craving the darkness and spending hours under his bed or tunneled into a closet.

At the end of the Biblical story, the once-demon-possessed man begs to join Jesus. But Jesus tells the man to go back to his community to share what God has done for him, Berkowitz recalled: “What an irony that the man who once terrorized that community is going back there to talk about the redemption and the hope and the goodness of God. … I don’t deserve anything, any goodness from the Lord, but I’m telling you, God has delivered me.”

Young people may not know who David Berkowitz is, but he drew national attention over a year of attacks in New York City. After his capture in 1977, Berkowitz pleaded guilty to six murders and the wounding of seven others. He left one victim a paraplegic and another blind.

His publicity added to the fear around the crimes. At one crime scene he left a note declaring himself “the son of Sam” and Beelzebub. Sam was for Samhain, a Druidic demon he had been praying to as part of a Satanic cult. Berkowitz maintains he was demon-possessed when he committed the crimes. Court psychiatrists diagnosed him with schizophrenia, though he told me he had never been treated.

Another disturbing letter he sent to New York Daily News columnist Jimmy Breslin in the midst of the crimes—stating, “I am still here. Like a spirit roaming the night,” and threatening more murders—resulted in the most paper sales in Daily News history.