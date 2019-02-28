“Never give an inch” was a patriarch’s slogan in Ken Kesey’s Sometimes a Great Notion—and it now seems to be the motto of a Democratic Party sold out to abortion extremism. Democrats in the U.S. Senate on Feb. 25 showed their true colors—newborn babies turning blue—when they voted against a bill that would ban infanticide.

Sponsor Ben Sasse, R-Neb., urged “my colleagues to picture a baby that’s already been born, that’s outside the womb gasping for air.” And yet, 44 Democrats killed the bill requiring babies born after botched abortions to receive medical care. Three Democrats—Joe Manchin, Bob Casey, and Doug Jones—opposed such infanticide. One Republican, Lisa Murkowski, abstained. Two pro-life Republicans missed the vote because of flight delays, but it wouldn’t have mattered: The 53 yes votes fell seven short of the 60 needed to cut off debate so a final vote could proceed.

This time, the 44 Democrats cannot even justify their votes by saying they favor democracy and follow the wishes of their constituents, however malformed. A YouGov national survey of 1,145 American adults in February revealed that 4 out of 5 Americans think it unethical to abort a child in the third trimester. Even among Americans who call themselves “pro-choice,” 2 out of 3 don’t support third-trimester abortions— let alone killing babies born alive.

The Academy Awards on Feb. 24 should have handed out Oscars for cruelty to abortionists and to Nicolás Maduro, Venezuela’s socialist president, who had just aborted the delivery of trucks full of food and pharmaceuticals to starving and sick people. Refusing to give even a centimeter, his troops killed four peaceful protesters, but 150 soldiers joined the resistance, and many more are likely to follow.

Donald Trump, meanwhile, gave inches but insisted on miles of walls. Given his plan to ignore Congress, many conservatives criticized the president’s unilateral action to grab $5 billion for border barriers. They (and WORLD) had criticized Barack Obama for his unilateral action on immigration policy, but in February the GOP matched its appeasement policy on national debt (now $22 trillion and counting) with acquiescence on presidential imperialism.

Some had practical objections: Researchers at the conservative American Enterprise Institute declared, “The long-underfunded Pentagon can’t afford to have money diverted for a border wall.” Meanwhile, Democrats such as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi crowed that after the next election they could declare a gun emergency and confiscate weapons. That may be too extreme, but when a future Democratic president declares a state of emergency to subvert democracy, it will be harder for Republicans to save the republic.