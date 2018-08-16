Quick claims

Your insurance agent may not have been replaced by a computer, but artificial intelligence (AI) may soon take over one of the most critical jobs in the insurance business: accident and disaster appraisal.

Tractable, a London-based startup, is using machine learning to train an AI system to conduct visual damage assessment with the goal of speeding up insurance payouts and access to governmental disaster relief funds.

“Our belief is that when accidents and disasters hit, the response could be 10 times faster thanks to AI,” Alexandre Dalyac, Tractable CEO and co-founder, told TechCrunch. “Everything from road accidents, burst piping to large-scale floods and hurricane.”

The traditional process of releasing claims funds after an automobile accident, for example, begins with a visual damage appraisal by an experienced claims adjuster, a process that can take days or weeks. Tractable claims its AI, which was trained on millions of images of vehicle damage, can do the same job in minutes. It works by policyholders sending photos of the damage to their insurance company, which can then use Tractable’s AI program to instantly estimate the repair cost.

Dalyac conceded that it’s a difficult machine learning problem to correlate exterior photos with internal damage, something an experienced human adjuster can do easily.

“Our AI has already been trained on tens of millions of these cases, so that’s a perfect case of us already having distilled thousands of people’s work experience,” he said. “That allows us to get hold of some very challenging correlations that humans just can’t do.”