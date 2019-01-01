Imagine this: you're staying up to date on current events but you feel strangely...wait, what is that? Edified? By the news?! More than that, you can converse intelligently with your friends about what's going on in the world. And even more than that, you have a firm grasp of how these relevant news stories fit into a Biblical worldview.

You don’t have to choose between information overload and blindfolding yourself to the news. You can stay informed, inspired, and (dare we say) sane with facts-based, original reporting.

An annual WORLD membership includes:

● 24 biweekly print issues of award-winning WORLD Magazine

● expanded articles and updated content on WORLD Digital

● in-depth interviews and crucial headlines from WORLD Radio podcasts

Join WORLD for just $6.99 per month by filling out the form on this page.