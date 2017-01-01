As residents of Houston face the monumental task of recovering from Hurricane Harvey, relief groups are staging efforts to feed emergency responders, amass supplies for homeless families, and shelter evacuees. A handful of Christian organizations include:

Texas Baptist Men: The statewide group of volunteers from Baptist churches across Texas has mobilized to serve meals to first responders and rescue and recovery teams at locations near the disaster zone. The group also has provided shower and laundry units for evacuees at shelters and is deploying a childcare unit to a Dallas shelter serving 5,000 evacuees. The Texas Baptist Men Facebook page offers updates on relief efforts and a link to donate money toward the group’s efforts.

The statewide group of volunteers from Baptist churches across Texas has mobilized to serve meals to first responders and rescue and recovery teams at locations near the disaster zone. The group also has provided shower and laundry units for evacuees at shelters and is deploying a childcare unit to a Dallas shelter serving 5,000 evacuees. The Texas Baptist Men Facebook page offers updates on relief efforts and a link to donate money toward the group’s efforts. Southern Baptist Disaster Relief: The relief arm of the Southern Baptist Convention says it also will be on the ground for months to come. The group reports it has already served 60,000 displaced Texans and prepared thousands of hot meals, and offers a link for sending financial gifts through the North American Mission Board.

The relief arm of the Southern Baptist Convention says it also will be on the ground for months to come. The group reports it has already served 60,000 displaced Texans and prepared thousands of hot meals, and offers a link for sending financial gifts through the North American Mission Board. Samaritan’s Purse: The Christian relief organization offers a sense of the scope of the disaster with this plea at its online hub for Hurricane Harvey relief: “Thousands of volunteers will be needed for months to come.” A link offers information for individuals or teams willing to travel to the Houston area to cut down trees, place tarps on roofs, and help homeowners gut and clean their flooded homes. It also offers a way to donate to the relief group’s efforts to assist families in conjunction with local churches.

Photo: Flood victims wait to unload from the back of a truck after being evacuated from their homes in Houston on Monday, Aug. 28. (Associated Press/Photo by David J. Phillip)