Navigating the constant stream of headlines has never felt so exhausting. But rather than ignoring the news altogether or jumping to the other end of the spectrum and obsessing over every notification, examine the news from a Biblical perspective with WORLD.

Whether within the award-winning pages of WORLD magazine, the updated articles up at WORLD Digital, or the in-depth analyses from WORLD Radio podcasts, our journalists report on current events from across the globe, highlighting God’s redemptive work instead of political affiliations.

WORLD aims to encourage critical thinking, spurring readers to ignite their discerning minds instead of simply absorbing content.

Start your WORLD membership for only $59.76 per year (or $4.98 per month) by filling out the form on this page.