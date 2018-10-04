Zuckerberg faces congressional grilling

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg testifies before a joint hearing of the Senate Judiciary and Commerce committees on Tuesday, one day after the social media company unveiled a plan to restore user trust. After revelations of unauthorized use of data by the firm Cambridge Analytica, which works with political campaigns, Facebook on Monday notified users who were likely affected and urged all members to update their privacy settings. Zuckerberg met behind closed doors with senators on Monday and is scheduled to testify again Wednesday before the House Energy and Commerce Committee. In prepared remarks released by that committee, Zuckerberg apologized for his company’s role in the spread of misinformation before the 2016 presidential election. “We didn’t take a broad enough view of our responsibility, and that was a big mistake,” he said in the remarks. “It was my mistake, and I’m sorry. I started Facebook, I run it, and I’m responsible for what happens here.”