Zoom hacking raises privacy concerns

As people look for creative ways to navigate social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic, many churches, schools, corporations, and other groups have turned to the videoconference application Zoom. But some users report getting “Zoombombed”—third parties hacking into their meetings to share inappropriate material. New York Attorney General Letitia James sent Zoom a letter asking what measures the company is taking to keep meetings secure, The New York Times reported.

How are hackers accessing the meetings? Anyone with the right link can enter a teleconference and share a computer screen without a Zoom account. People reported hackers posting pornographic and other inappropriate material in meetings. One person even hacked a doctorate candidate’s defense of a dissertation on anti-Semitism to post white supremacist messages.

Dig deeper: Read security researcher Jonathan Leitschuh’s report on Zoom’s webcam vulnerability.