Zoom hacking raises privacy concerns
by Harvest Prude
Posted 3/31/20, 12:16 pm
As people look for creative ways to navigate social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic, many churches, schools, corporations, and other groups have turned to the videoconference application Zoom. But some users report getting “Zoombombed”—third parties hacking into their meetings to share inappropriate material. New York Attorney General Letitia James sent Zoom a letter asking what measures the company is taking to keep meetings secure, The New York Times reported.
How are hackers accessing the meetings? Anyone with the right link can enter a teleconference and share a computer screen without a Zoom account. People reported hackers posting pornographic and other inappropriate material in meetings. One person even hacked a doctorate candidate’s defense of a dissertation on anti-Semitism to post white supremacist messages.
Dig deeper: Read security researcher Jonathan Leitschuh’s report on Zoom’s webcam vulnerability.
Harvest is a reporter for WORLD based in Washington, D.C.
Comments
Matthew LPosted: Tue, 03/31/2020 01:24 pm
That's not hacking, and that webcam vulnerability was fixed last summer and is unrelated to this problem.
JACKIE PARFETPosted: Tue, 03/31/2020 02:11 pm
The article you link to was from July 2019, and that article appears to demonstrate the then known problem was addressed. A more current technical article on this supposed 'hack' seems relevant. The linked article does not...