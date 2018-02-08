Zimbabwe says presidential results coming, as six die during delay

Zimbabwe’s electoral commission said it will start to announce the presidential results Thursday night, following election-related clashes with security officials that have already left six people dead while injuring several others. The commission said on Wednesday that the ruling ZANU-PF party won a majority of seats in Parliament.

The announcement and delayed presidential results sparked violent protests across Harare, the capital city. Soldiers beat up some demonstrators and opened fire. Foreign election observers in a joint statement released Thursday expressed “grave concern” over the unrest, and called on the electoral commission to release the full transparent results “expeditiously.” Nelson Chamisa, leader of the opposition Movement for Democratic Change party, criticized the response from the “violent government” and said he is “very confident we are forming the next government.” Kumbirai Mafunda, a Zimbabwean lawyer, confirmed the police are investigating Chamisa for “possession of dangerous weapons” and “public violence,” following the protests.