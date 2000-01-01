Zimbabwe opposition warns urban vote blocked

Zimbabwean opposition leader Nelson Chamisa said reported voting delays on Monday were a “deliberate attempt” to undermine his supporters in the country’s first election without former leader Robert Mugabe on the ballot. The comments of the Movement for Democratic Change party leader raised concerns about a dispute over the outcome of an election that many hope will start the country toward recovery after decades of corruption, repression, and economic collapse under Mugabe. The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission, accused of fixing elections for Mugabe in the past, has said this vote will be free and fair. Some observers welcomed Zimbabwe’s freer political environment but cited worries about bias in state media, a lack of transparency in ballot printing, and reports of intimidation.

Mugabe, 94, ruled Zimbabwe from independence in 1980 until his resignation in November 2017 under military pressure. The opposition was concerned about delays at polling stations in urban areas, where support for the opposition has traditionally been strong, while the ruling ZANU-PF party has dominated many rural areas in past elections marred by violence and irregularities.