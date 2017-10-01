Zimbabwe military seizes control amid political unrest

Zimbabwe’s military early on Wednesday seized control of the capital city, Harare, in what it called a targeted attack on criminals. The military also took over the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation, but insisted its actions are not a military coup. “As soon as we have accomplished our mission, we expect that the situation will return to normalcy,” said Maj. Gen. Sibusiso Moyo, the military spokesman. The military has secured government offices in Harare, and military vehicles began patrolling the city’s streets Tuesday night. Residents reported hearing at least three explosions. Moyo said 93-year-old President Robert Mugabe and his family are “safe and sound and their security is guaranteed.” Renewed tensions arose last week after Mugabe fired Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa, his possible successor, and accused him of attempting to take over power. The move stirred anger that Mugabe was paving the way for the first lady, Grace, to succeed him as president. Earlier on Monday, army commander Constantino Chiwenga threatened to “step in” to calm political tensions. The United States and the United Kingdom called on their citizens in Zimbabwe to remain indoors, citing political uncertainty and unusual military activity.