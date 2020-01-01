Zeta weakens to tropical storm

Alabama faced strong winds and rainfall early on Thursday as Zeta weakened to a tropical storm over the central part of the state. The storm first made landfall in southeastern Louisiana as a Category 2 hurricane on Wednesday afternoon, where it killed one person before moving quickly into neighboring Mississippi. Tropical storm warnings remained in place as far as southern Virginia, and forecasters issued tornado warnings for parts of Alabama, Florida, and Georgia.

What’s the impact on the ground? A Louisiana coroner confirmed a downed power line electrocuted the 55-year-old man. Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards on Wednesday evening said the wind caused extensive structural damage. Parts of New Orleans and many surrounding areas remained without power on Wednesday night. The hurricane also brought down more than 200 trees in the city. The 27th named storm this year is moving relatively quickly, making flooding less of a threat.

