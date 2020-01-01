Zeta strikes Louisiana

Tropical storm warnings stretched across the South, from the Louisiana coast all the way to the northern Georgia mountains. Zeta strengthened to just short of a Category 3 Hurricane before making landfall in southeastern Louisiana on Wednesday afternoon, potentially pushing up to 9 feet of seawater inland, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Are officials ready? Workers in New Orleans closed one of the last floodgates surrounding the city ahead of the storm. Forecasters predicted 2-6 inches of rain in the city. The 27th named storm this year is moving relatively quickly, making flooding less of a threat.

Dig deeper: Find the latest information at the National Hurricane Center.