Zantac contamination worries pharmacies

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration warned millions of people who use a popular heartburn medicine that it contains a possible carcinogen, but officials have not told anyone to stop using it yet. Several pharmacies and producers have stopped selling the drug ranitidine, known by the brand name Zantac, over the past several weeks.

Walmart pulled the medication from its shelves on Wednesday, following CVS on Monday and Walgreens and Rite Aid earlier.

“We began testing ranitidine products immediately after we learned of the potential impurity,” Acting FDA Commissioner Ned Sharpless said. “We will continue to investigate and work to ensure these types of impurities do not exceed acceptable limits so that patients can continue taking the medicines they need without concern.”

In September, the FDA said it found low levels of a chemical called NDMA, which is thought to cause cancer, in drugs that use ranitidine to treat ulcers and acid reflux. NDMA is also found in water and foods, including meat, dairy products, and vegetables. The agency initially said the drugs contained comparable levels of the chemical to what is usually found in the environment. But the FDA released an update on Wednesday saying, “Early, limited testing has found unacceptable levels of NDMA” in samples of ranitidine.

The online pharmacy Valisure also reported higher levels of NDMA and suggested the instability of the ranitidine molecule caused the problem rather than production processes cited by the FDA and others.

WebMD estimates that doctors write more than 15 million prescriptions for ranitidine each year, and that doesn’t count the number of people who buy it over the counter.

Other countries, including Italy and Canada, have issued limited recalls or blocked the drugs from the market because of the contamination.

Zantac maker Sanofi said Monday it is working with the FDA and carrying out its own investigation, but it hasn’t stopped selling the product. Last week, two companies that make generic versions of the drug put out a recall on their ranitidine products, though both Apotex and Sandoz said they had received no reports of consumers getting sick.

NDMA has already caused recalls of dozens of prescription blood pressure and heart failure drugs in the last year. The FDA found higher levels of the chemical in those drugs. Initially, it estimated that among people who took the highest dose of the contaminated drugs for four years, there would be one additional case of cancer for every 8,000 people. But the agency clarified that was a worst-case scenario and most patients had been exposed to much smaller doses.