Yoweri Museveni claims victory in Uganda

Ugandan opposition candidate Bobi Wine accused the government of rigging Thursday’s presidential election. Incumbent President Yoweri Museveni pulled in 58 percent of the votes to win a sixth term over Wine’s 34 percent, the country’s electoral commission said on Saturday.

Are the results trustworthy? Wine, whose legal name is Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, said “every legal option is on the table” to challenge the outcome. Many have questioned how election officials transmitted results during the internet blackout leading up to the vote. “We designed our own system,” the electoral commission said. Tibor Nagy, the top U.S. diplomat to Africa, called the election “fundamentally flawed.” Wine, who has faced arrest and intimidation since declaring his candidacy in November, said military troops had occupied his home on Friday. A military spokesman denied the report and said Wine should appreciate the protection.

Dig deeper: From the WORLD archives, read Onize Ohikere’s report on Museveni’s 2016 election victory.