Young Life under pressure

Six years ago, Young Life told 24-year-old mountain guide Kent Thomas of Tacoma, Wash., that his homosexuality disqualified him from being a leader in the international Christian ministry to students.

On June 30, Thomas told his side of the story on social media using the #DoBetterYoungLife hashtag. He accused the ministry of excluding and mistreating LGBT individuals. Other homosexual former Young Lifers soon joined in, complaining of discrimination and saying they felt shamed and pressured to hide their sexuality. Unrelated complaints of racism and classism also surfaced. Many, like Thomas, no longer consider themselves Christians but are pressuring the evangelical organization to adjust its doctrine about sexuality.

Headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colo., Young Life runs gospel-oriented outreach to students from middle school through college. Anyone may participate. Roughly 80,000 Young Life staff members and volunteers work with hundreds of thousands of youth each week in more than 100 countries. Like other Christian organizations, Young Life has codes of conduct that require its staff and volunteers to follow Biblical teachings, including on sexual behavior. Its statement of faith does not mention sex but says the entire Bible is the “final and supreme authority in all matters of faith and conduct.”

Critics often describe such codes of conduct as forms of discrimination, but the law allows religious nonprofit groups, churches, and schools to require staff members to live according to the organization’s foundational beliefs.

“It’s not discriminatory if the reason for the rule is based on religious belief and if the rule is applied fairly,” said Kim Colby, the director of the Christian Legal Society’s Center for Law and Religious Freedom. It would undermine a religious group’s purpose if leaders taught one thing but lived another, she added.

When WORLD contacted Young Life for comment, the organization sent a written statement expressing sadness over individuals who left the ministry “feeling hurt or shamed.” The organization acknowledged a need to review how it trains its staff to interact with love toward LGBT youth and announced plans to listen to personal stories and identify any necessary reforms.

But the organization also defended its doctrine: “Young Life aligns with historical Christian theology in believing that sexuality is a gift from God and that God guides us in how to use this gift, including that intimate sexual activity should occur within a marriage covenant between a man and a woman.”

And that’s the crux of the disagreement.

Although the #DoBetterYoungLife movement’s online petition includes language about the treatment of all races and low-income youth, most of the demands relate to the ministry’s Biblical beliefs about sexuality. The petition asks Young Life to “immediately repeal” its sexual conduct policy, adopt “fully gay-affirming” theology, add LGBT representation to all levels of its leadership, and apologize to staff members it removed. The activists also want Young Life to train its staff to affirm gay youth by asking for pronoun preferences and support “queer relationships and queer sexuality.” The petition had almost 7,000 signatures by Friday.

At the very least, supporters of #DoBetterYoungLife wants the organization to be open about its beliefs, particularly regarding sexuality, so youth are informed before ending up on a path to leadership within the ministry.

On A Tiny Revolution podcast on July 16, Thomas said if Young Life didn’t make changes, “then it’s sledgehammer time. Or … step back and watch it burn on its own.” Near the end of the episode, Thomas admitted some part of him wants to “watch it burn.”