Young climate activists protest around the world

Millions of students around the world skipped school on Friday for a global climate change strike. The movement included more than 5,000 demonstrations in 156 countries, including Germany, Nigeria, and Tokyo. Young demonstrators held signs that read, “You are destroying our future,” and “There is no planet B.” In the United States, organizers expect more than 800 events. New York City Public Schools said parents could excuse their students to participate in the strike.

What spurred the demonstrations? Swedish teen Greta Thunberg started a smaller movement last year to encourage her peers to demand action from their leaders. This year’s protests precede a United Nations Climate Action Summit that kicks off Monday in New York.

Dig deeper: Read more about Thunberg, who has become the face of teenage climate activism.