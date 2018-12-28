Young, Christian journalist dies unexpectedly

Bre Payton, a staff writer for The Federalist, died unexpectedly Friday in San Diego after a sudden illness. She was 26. A California native, Payton graduated from the Western Christian High School Private Satellite Program in Upland, Calif., and earned a degree in journalism from Patrick Henry College in Purcellville, Va. Since joining The Federalist in 2015, Payton frequently appeared as a political commentator on the Fox News Channel, the Fox Business Channel, and the One America News Network.

A friend found Payton “unresponsive and barely breathing” Thursday morning, according to her CaringBridge.org page. Following extensive testing at a hospital, doctors diagnosed her with the H1N1 flu, also known as swine flu, and meningitis but “her condition worsened and worsened,” the CaringBridge post noted.

“Though we are heartbroken and devastated by Bre’s death, we are comforted in the knowledge that she was a woman who lived a life marked by deep Christian faith, trusting in her Savior, Jesus Christ—in the God who promises the way our story ends is that ‘He will wipe every tear from their eyes, and death shall be no more,’” read the obituary published by The Federalist.

A scholarship fund in Payton’s memory has been set up at GoFundMe for “other young, rising Christian leaders who share in Bre’s passion for truth, purpose, and life.” Her parents, George and Cindy Payton; siblings James, Jack, Christina, and Cheekie Payton; and boyfriend Ryan Colby survive her.