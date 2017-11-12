Yemeni rebels kill 20 people amid ongoing crackdown

Yemen’s Houthi rebels killed at least 20 people as they continued their crackdown since the death of their top former ally, President Ali Abdullah Saleh, Yemen’s official news agency said. The Houthis killed Saleh after accusing him of betraying their alliance because he indicated he might be willing to cooperate with the Saudi-led coalition fighting the Houthis. Since his death, the rebels have worked to quash any sign of opposition among their former allies from Saleh’s party, including shutting down the internet and tightening their media blackout. The SABA official news agency said the Houthis also blew up 20 houses in the northern province of Hajja and replaced the province’s governor, who was once Saleh’s associate. The rebels arrested another 49 people in the northern province of Mahwet.