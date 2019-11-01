Year in Review: Running away from God

God’s good design for marriage, family, gender, and sexuality faced attacks from every side this year, leaving a trail of victims. Here are the top stories we covered in 2019 on the family and sexuality fronts.

Various amateur regulatory bodies and professional sports leagues grappled with who should compete in women’s sports this year.

Caster Semenya, a South African woman and a two-time Olympic track champion, continued to challenge a World Athletics regulation that bans athletes with certain testosterone levels from competing in women’s middle-distance events. Semenya has a rare genetic disorder that causes naturally elevated testosterone levels.

But the debate over acceptable amounts of testosterone applied not just to athletes with health conditions, but also to those claiming they were born in the wrong body. The U.S. Department of Education launched an investigation into a Connecticut high school sports policy that allowed two boys who identify as the opposite sex to dominate girls track events for the last three seasons.

At the college level, the NCAA Division I Big Sky Conference named a biological male who identifies as transgender its Female Athlete of the Week in October. And victories for biologically male transgender athletes in women’s cycling and powerlifting drew controversy, especially ahead of the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, where we could see a biological male on the female medal podium for the first time. —K.C.

The U.S. surgeon general late last year warned that youth vaping had skyrocketed “at a rate of epidemic proportions,” hooking a new generation on nicotine. That rate continued to go up this year despite efforts to fight it.

In March, the Food and Drug Administration proposed regulations restricting the sale of flavored vaping products. In September, the FDA announced plans to ban all e-cigarette flavors except tobacco and warned e-cigarette manufacturer Juul Labs about its marketing practices. The company made moves to appease the FDA and other critics, but it now faces lawsuits from several states alleging it used “Big Tobacco’s playbook” to lure youth into vaping.

The mirage that vaping is a safe alternative to smoking was also shattered this year. The first long-term study on its health effects found it leads to the same chronic lung diseases as combustible cigarettes. Doctors later blamed a chemical compound culprit—vitamin E acetate—as the number of hospitalizations and deaths increased. —K.C.

Rates of depression, anxiety, and suicide among teens continued to climb this year, a phenomenon some experts blame on technology use.

Hours on smartphones every day leads to less face-to-face interaction, sunlight, sleep, and silence—all necessary for children (and adults) to thrive. Parents also are scrambling to fight against addictive apps and video games that function like slot machines, playing on dopamine releases to keep its young users coming back for more.

Kids today also are exposed to pornography earlier and more often than ever before—and the porn industry is exploiting them: A groundbreaking New York Times investigation found reports of child pornography on the internet exploded from 3,000 in 1998 to 18.4 million in 2018. Internet safety groups and congressional lawmakers are pushing the U.S. Department of Justice to step up its fight against online obscenity and child pornography in the new year. —K.C.

Reproductive technology and the booming fertility industry continued this year to outpace ethical considerations about who should create life and how it should be created. Laissez-faire laws in many states mean pregnancy and children are open to anyone able to afford the cost of donor eggs, donor sperm, or the services of a surrogate—practices that often deny a child a relationship with one or both biological parents. In one of the more unusual cases, a New York judge ruled in favor of a couple fighting for the right to use their deceased son’s sperm to create a grandchild.

In a surprising turn, the New York state legislature did not pass a measure that would have repealed the state’s ban on paid surrogacy contracts, a victory for conservatives and feminists who argued the practice turns women’s bodies into commodities and babies into products for sale.

The pendulum this year swung toward looser laws globally that allow LGBT individuals the chance to parent. France struck down its longstanding limits on the use of reproductive technology, opening up artificial insemination and in vitro fertilization to lesbian couples as well as single women. —K.C.

Bold voices swam against the tide of gender-fluidity ideology this year: