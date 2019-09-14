Wrestling with death

The sugar skull, an emblem of Mexican folk holiday Día de Muertos, or Day of the Dead, is this year’s must-have Halloween decor, plastered on succulent vases, wreaths, mugs, and pillowcases. Mattel recently announced its new Day of the Dead Barbie, adorned with a floral dress and a skull-painted face, and Nike released a tennis shoe in honor of the holiday, with colorful piping and ever-so-faint sugar skulls.

A few years ago, though, the holiday was practically unheard of. In 2017, Pixar released the movie Coco, a story about a fatherless Latino boy who leaves his family to visit his long-deceased ancestors in the land of the dead. The movie grossed more than $800 million globally. “In the two years since then, it has gone viral,” said Andrew Chesnut, an author and professor of religious studies at Virginia Commonwealth University. “Coco put Mexican death culture on the global scene.”

Mexicans and others in Latin America celebrate Day of the Dead at the start of November to coincide with the Catholic All Saint’s Day, a holiday to remember deceased loved ones. Day of the Dead goes further by imagining the spirits of ancestors awakening to visit the living. Observances include setting up altars, called ofrendas, with candles, treats, and mementos, including sugar skulls.

Coco was not the first movie to put the holiday, and Mexican death culture, in the spotlight. Spectre, the 2015 James Bond film, featured a fictional Day of the Dead parade in Mexico City so grandiose that the city decided to replicate it. The parade, now a tourist attraction, is in its third year.

Day of the Dead celebrations now take place in many U.S. states, and the holiday has established itself as part of the Halloween retail juggernaut. Its popularity brings together two trends: increasing Mexican cultural influence and a growing societal curiosity about mortality.

“We’ll continue to see more Day of the Dead shrines and alters … in places we wouldn’t expect,” Chestnut told me. “The more people are rethinking death, the more Mexican culture is becoming relevant.”

One Quito, Ecuador, tour company leads blindfolded visitors through the city’s oldest cemetery at nighttime. Guides in black-hooded capes ask them existential questions about life and death such as, “What are you doing so that you’re not forgotten?” Participants lie in empty cement niches in crypts as guides tell them to think about what their relatives will say on the day of their funeral.

Similar end-of-life musings appear in HBO’s new documentary Alternate Endings and more irreverently in Los Angeles funeral director Caitlin Doughty’s wildly popular YouTube videos called “Ask a Mortician.” One new app, called WeCroak, sends users five daily reminders that they will one day die.

While these outlets, part of what has been dubbed the “positive death movement,” encourage talking about and planning for death, few of them acknowledge any afterlife. Coco struck a chord for its natural cultural understanding that our souls live on after death. Instead of a self-empowered life, the movie emphasized “honoring our elders and cherishing the contributions they make to our lives,” WORLD movie reviewer Megan Basham wrote.