Wrestlers with abuse claims sue Ohio State

Four former athletes are suing Ohio State University for failing to stop a doctor employed by the school who they say molested them and many others. The athletes, who wrestled for the university in the 1980s and ’90s, claim they told school officials about lewd acts and voyeurism by Richard Strauss, who might have assaulted 1,500 or more male students. Strauss retired from the university in 1998 and killed himself in 2005. Ohio State began an independent investigation of the complaints months ago. Some wrestlers said Jim Jordan, a Republican congressman from Ohio and a former Ohio State assistant wrestling coach, also ignored complaints about Strauss. Jordan denies knowledge of the allegations, and several other former wrestlers backed him up. This week, another student who was not on the team came forward and said Strauss assaulted him during a visit to the campus student health center.