World War II–era bomber crashes

A B-17 bomber lost control after an aborted takeoff and crashed into a maintenance building at an airport on Wednesday in Windsor Locks, Conn. Seven of the 13 people on board died. The pilots reported the plane was not gaining altitude a few minutes into the flight and turned back to the airport before crashing. The people killed included a former police officer and an insurance analyst, but authorities have not identified any of the others as of Thursday morning.

Why was the bomber in the air? The B-17 Flying Fortress was one of the most celebrated Allied planes of World War II. History buffs and aircraft enthusiasts could take short flights on the vintage bomber and walk around the interior. The crash leaves only nine B-17s actively flying, said Rob Bardua, spokesman for the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force near Dayton, Ohio.

Dig deeper: From the WORLD archives, read Michael Cochrane’s report about a B-17 crewman who received one of France’s highest military decorations.