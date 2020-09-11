World reacts to Biden’s projected victory

In the Irish town of Ballina, residents hung American flags in store windows and on rooftops on Saturday. Villagers in the Indian hometown of Kamala Harris’s maternal grandfather prayed and set off firecrackers on Sunday. Despite media reports on Biden’s victory, President Donald Trump has not conceded defeat and some states face possible recounts or lawsuits.

What are world leaders saying? Biden and Harris received congratulatory messages from European leaders, including French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also welcomed Biden and Harris but thanked Trump for his “friendship” and for recognizing Jerusalem and the Golan Heights. Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has not commented on the election outcome and Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said he is waiting for resolutions to the legal issues over the vote before responding.

