World leaders to mark 100 years since Armistice Day

As nations prepared to mark the 100th anniversary of the end of World War I, an unknown soldier who died in the war received a reburial ceremony Thursday. British authorities gave the soldier, who was found near the village of Westhoek, Belgium, a full military burial in the Buttes New British Cemetery near Ypres, Belgium. Three other unidentified soldiers, one British and two Australians, were also memorialized this week. Around 40 unknown British soldiers who died in World War I are found in excavations of European battlefields every year.

Countries around the world are preparing to commemorate the centenary of Armistice Day on Sunday. President Donald Trump will mark the anniversary on the Champs-Elysees at the Arc de Triomphe in Paris, France, with about 60 other leaders in the largest ceremony that day. Nearly 10 million soldiers died before the war was ended by the armistice, signed north of Paris on Nov. 11, 1918.