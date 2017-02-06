World leaders scold Trump for leaving Paris accord

World leaders, especially in Europe, reacted harshly to President Donald Trump’s decision Thursday to pull the United States out of the Paris climate pact. German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Emanuel Macron, and Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni released a joint statement Thursday criticizing Trump’s decision and rebuking the idea that he can help renegotiate a new climate deal. “We deem the momentum generated in Paris in December 2015 irreversible and we firmly believe that the Paris agreement cannot be renegotiated since it is a vital instrument for our planet, societies, and economies,” the statement read. Trump said the 195-country pact treated the United States unfairly, and the only way to “put the well-being of American citizens” first was to withdraw. On Thursday night dozens of cities across the world lit up landmarks with green lights to show support for the Paris climate accord. Green lights appeared on tourist attractions in New York City, Boston, Washington, D.C., Mexico City, Montreal, and Paris, among others.

