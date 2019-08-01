World leaders hear teen’s climate demands
by Harvest Prude
Posted 9/24/19, 12:20 pm
A total of 69 countries pledged Monday to adopt stricter climate goals by the end of 2020, with 65 aiming to reach a net of zero emissions. The countries’ leaders gathered in New York for a United Nations summit on climate change after millions of student activists around the world skipped school on Friday to demand change. U.S. President Donald Trump attended the summit briefly before hosting a meeting on international religious freedom.
Do those promises satisfy the students? They don’t seem to. Swedish environmentalist Greta Thunberg, 16, and a group of activists filed a suit with the UN Committee on the Rights of the Child against five countries—Argentina, Brazil, France, Germany, and Turkey—for failing to curb carbon emissions. Thunberg also gave an impassioned speech accusing world leaders of failing future generations, saying, “You have stolen my dreams and my childhood with your empty words.”
JACKIE PARFETPosted: Tue, 09/24/2019 12:29 pm
Gotta love students walking out protesting the climate who: are the most pervasive users of electronics ever, who demanded and have received air conditioning in the classrooms, who ride in cars to and from school and other events rather than walk or ride a bike... aaaaaand CO2 is .04% of earth's atmosphere... still. Climate may be changing, but there is pretty solid evidense it's not due to Man...