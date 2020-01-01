World Economic Forum convenes in Switzerland

President Donald Trump praised the “spectacular” turnaround of the U.S. economy during his speech to the World Economic Forum on Tuesday. The two-day meeting of global CEOs and politicians at a ski resort in Davos, Switzerland, includes about 3,000 participants discussing business, the environment, technology, and foreign trade. The president is set to meet with several world leaders while there.

What does the summit aim to accomplish? Climate change took center stage on Tuesday, with Swedish teenager Greta Thunberg and other environmental activists in attendance. Participants want to develop strategies to meet the goals of the 2015 Paris climate accord. Trump largely stuck to economics in his speech except to say the United States would join a World Economic Forum initiative to plant 1 trillion trees worldwide.

